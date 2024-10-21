Nearly half of Winnipeg construction projects complete

Almost half of the Winnipeg’s construction projects are either done or substantially done, according to the city.

Many more barricades could come down as Mother Nature is cooperating with construction crews, and the city said they will work until the ground freezes.

One major project that is essentially finished is the work on the St. Vital Bridge. The final touches are being completed, and traffic is now flowing in four lanes over the revamped structure.

The two-year project with a slew of lane closures created headaches for drivers in all directions.

"It's been a little bit stressful dealing with all the traffic," said resident Jacques Bergeron.

Bergeron said the opening, which is actually ahead of the original November schedule, is a relief to many who rely on the route.

"It's just fantastic. Very smooth, very nice."

The city said 49 per cent of road and bridge construction projects are complete or substantially complete for the year – that's up from 38.6 per cent last month.

Substantially complete projects only require landscaping, which will be done in the spring.

Just under 40 per cent of construction projects are still ongoing.

The rest have been awarded, with no work underway yet.

Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West), the Public Works Chair, is optimistic most projects will be done as construction crews are getting an assist from the warmer than normal temperatures.

"You could not ask for better weather for construction season," said Lukes.

Despite some good news construction stories, there are still lane closures on major streets – like Taylor Avenue and Portage and Main.

"Be patient. I mean, we have a very short window of construction, and this is our opportunity to do it. So we basically have to cram it in," said Lukes.

The city said one per cent of projects are still in the design phase and set to be completed next year.