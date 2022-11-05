Diabetes testing clinic seeks to help at-risk Winnipeggers

Maples residents were checking up on their health Saturday afternoon at a diabetes testing clinic targeting Winnipeggers of South Asian descent.

The pop-up clinic, operating out of the Maples Community Centre, offered free A1C testing from Dynacare. The test helps determine if you are at risk of type 2 diabetes.

"There's currently 412,000 Manitobans that are living with or at risk for diabetes … and so we're here to create awareness in the south Asian and Sikh communities today," said Kelly Lambkin, Senior Manager of Community Fundraising and Events for Diabetes Canada.

November is diabetes awareness month. Lambkin said some people are more at-risk than others when it comes to developing the disease.

"High-risk populations include our Indigenous populations, our south Asian populations, our African/Caribbean as well," she said.

Participants at the clinic underwent several tests, including blood pressure and BMI. The process finished with the A1C blood test, which averages your blood glucose over a three month span.

Test results will be mailed out to participants and their primary health care provider. Lambkin said the campaign is already a success.

"This is our fifth year for hosting this campaign. Our goal is to test 50,000 Manitobans, each year we've exceeded our goal we plan to do that again this year," said Lambkin.

"It is so critical to assess your risk for diabetes," she said. "Diabetes is a progressive disease, so as soon as you identify those risks, it could delay complications in the future."