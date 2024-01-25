Direct flights to two U.S. hubs returning to Winnipeg airport

Starting this spring, travellers at the Winnipeg airport will have new ways of reaching some key U.S. destinations.

Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) announced Thursday morning United Airlines will re-introduce daily flights to and from Chicago and Denver – two of the airline’s biggest airport hubs.

Both routes were paused during the pandemic.

Non-stop service from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to the Windy and Mile High cities will begin May 23.

WAA president and CEO Nick Hays says bringing back the routes was among the top priorities after hearing from Manitobans how important they were.

“Not only do they provide more choice and more convenience for travellers from across our region to explore the world, but also unlock more opportunities to help fuel our economy,” Hays said in a news release.

The WAA says Manitoba’s hunting and fishing industry stands to benefit from the routes, as air connectivity plays a key role in bringing in clients from south of the border.

According to Travel Manitoba, 57 per cent of the province’s outfitted fishing clients and 89 per cent of outfitted hunting clients are American, many of whom travel to Manitoba by air. In 2019, this sector increased the provincial gross domestic product by $412 million.

The return of the routes means travellers in the Winnipeg airport will be able to directly access six U.S. destinations year-round – the highest number in the airport’s history.