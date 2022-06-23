Disagreement ended with man choking, stomping on woman: Brandon police
Disagreement ended with man choking, stomping on woman: Brandon police
Officers with the Brandon Police Service arrested a 30-year-old man who they allege choked and stomped on a 29-year-old woman.
On Tuesday around 4 p.m., police were called to an assault in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in Brandon.
When police got to the scene, they found a woman with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers investigated and allege the victim was involved in a disagreement with a 30-year-old man, which resulted in her being choked. Police said the woman ended up on the ground, alleging the suspect then continued to assault her by stomping on her head and body.
Police found the suspect at his home, where he was arrested.
The suspect was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 22 for the charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault by choking.
These charges have not been proven in court.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
The World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency. But some experts say the WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Nearly half of Canadian renters expect to stay tenants indefinitely: survey
Almost half of Canadians who rent say they will continue to do so indefinitely and aren't sure when they'll be able to get into the housing market, says a new survey.
China may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting Conservative: federal unit
A federal research unit detected what might be a Chinese Communist Party information operation that aimed to discourage Canadians of Chinese heritage from voting for the Conservatives in the last federal election.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with impaired driving after child seriously injured in collision
A Regina man was charged with impaired driving after a seven-year-old boy was injured as a result of a series of collisions in northwest Regina on Tuesday.
-
'I felt like I could never say no': Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy saw the alleged victim take the stand for the second day at Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
Saskatoon
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
-
In special meeting, Saskatoon city leaders discuss potential merits and perils of drug decriminalization
During a special meeting, a city committee discussed the idea of decriminalizing simple possession of illicit drugs in Saskatoon.
-
Did Saskatchewan's vaccine mandate work? This study may tell us.
Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccine mandate last fall resulted in 49,700 more people getting their first dose over a month and a half, a study from Simon Fraser University has found.
Northern Ontario
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
-
Sudbury police looking for driver who fled leaving drugs, guns in car
Sudbury police are looking for a suspected drug dealer after a series of erratic driving incidents led officers to seize an abandoned car with drugs and a loaded gun inside.
Edmonton
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
-
'It was so random': Bison crosses rush hour traffic west of Edmonton
It was not what Keira Boutilier expected to see on her way into Stony Plain to visit some friends.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and soggy to end the week
The coming weekend looks sunny and warm for the Edmonton region.
Toronto
-
Toronto driver questions parking ticket appeal system after 'nonsense' fine
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city's administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
-
Toronto-area group wins $100,000 after purchasing $1 OLG Encore ticket
A group of eight people from the Greater Toronto Area has turned $1 into $100,000 after purchasing an OLG Encore ticket.
Calgary
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
Nearly half of Canadian renters expect to stay tenants indefinitely: survey
Almost half of Canadians who rent say they will continue to do so indefinitely and aren't sure when they'll be able to get into the housing market, says a new survey.
-
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
Montreal
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete nationale
It's la Fête nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
-
Family grieves 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil, a 'kind soul,' after body recovered in water
People are mourning 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil after her body was found along the LaSalle shoreline Tuesday, at the bottom of a cliff, in a very difficult recovery process that took over two hours. Much about her death still hasn't been explained.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators chosen as preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Ottawa pastor has medical exemption rejected by U.S. border agents
Pastor Mike Croteau has an autoimmune disorder that gives him an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Croteau says his exemption was rejected when he tried to cross into the United States in May.
-
Key 'Freedom Movement' figures meet with Conservative MPs
James Topp is protesting pandemic mandates and met with some Conservative MPs on Parliament Hill, including Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant.
Atlantic
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
-
Gas prices down in New Brunswick, diesel up
The price of gasoline went down in New Brunswick Thursday, but the price of diesel has gone up.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adding new vehicles to its ambulance fleet
The Region of Waterloo said its ambulance fleet will expand over the next two years in order to meet growing call volume.
-
Armed robbery reported at Harriston bank
Provincial police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Harriston.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's controversial Broadway Plan approved by city council
After hours of chaotic Vancouver city council meetings spanning several weeks, a controversial plan to densify the Broadway corridor was passed Wednesday night.
-
'Disturbed and disappointed': Delta officials condemn Pride flagpole vandalism
Police in Delta are investigating after the flagpole bearing the city's Progress Pride flag was apparently cut down by a vandal Wednesday morning.
-
'Major shift' in weather the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system
Summer heat is arriving in Metro Vancouver on the anniversary of last year's deadly heat dome, and while there's no connection between the two, the first taste of summer weather is also the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Mounties seek man accused of inappropriately touching underage girls near Victoria
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say "inappropriately touched" two underage girls at a restaurant in Central Saanich, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | BC Ferries invites unvaccinated workers back amid staffing shortage
In the heart of the pandemic, BC Ferries put approximately 150 unvaccinated people on unpaid leave. Now with the federal vaccine mandate lifted, it’s giving those employees a choice to return.
-
'We thought we had it right': B.C. cancels $789M redevelopment plan for Royal B.C. Museum
The B.C. government's $789-million plan to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum has been cancelled, Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday afternoon.