'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says police are investigating abuse allegations by two healthcare aides at a personal care home in the city.

On Tuesday, Gina Trinidad, COO of Community Health Services and Long Term Care with the WRHA, confirmed the investigation into abuse allegations at the Extendicare Oakview Place personal care home in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

"We are deeply disturbed and disappointed by these serious allegations and the process the facility initially took to investigate the concerns," Trinidad told media.

The allegations affect 15 residents of the home, the WRHA said. Trinidad said at this point, the WRHA is not able to share details of the allegations until the investigation is complete. She said the Winnipeg Police Service is currently in the early stages of a criminal investigation and the two healthcare aides in question have been placed on leave pending complete review and investigation.

The WRHA said a whistleblower first brought forward the allegations in February to local Extendicare management. However, WRHA was not informed of the allegations until about five months later when it was approached by another whistleblower in June.

When it learned of the allegations, the WRHA said it contacted the police and the Protection for Persons in Care office.

Trinidad told media the information at this time is that these allegations are isolated to the two staff members who are now on leave.

Sandra Goers, the director of operational quality for western Canada and regional director for Manitoba Extendicare, said the internal investigation that had been launched by Extendicare in February did not follow policies. She said there were 'breakdowns in process,' including only one family being notified as a result of the allegations.

"It was completely unacceptable that this did not take place, and for that, we unreservedly apologize to the residents, their families, and to the WRHA," Goers said. "I am so very sorry for the hurt that this has caused you and to our community at Oakview Place."

This is a developing story, more to come.