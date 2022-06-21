'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home

'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home

Extendicare Oakview Place personal care home in Winnipeg is seen on June 21, 2022. Winnipeg police and the WRHA are investigating allegations of abuse of 15 residents by two healthcare aides at the care home. (CTV News Winnipeg Photo Jamie Dowsett) Extendicare Oakview Place personal care home in Winnipeg is seen on June 21, 2022. Winnipeg police and the WRHA are investigating allegations of abuse of 15 residents by two healthcare aides at the care home. (CTV News Winnipeg Photo Jamie Dowsett)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island