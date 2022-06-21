'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says police are investigating abuse allegations by two healthcare aides at a personal care home in the city.
On Tuesday, Gina Trinidad, COO of Community Health Services and Long Term Care with the WRHA, confirmed the investigation into abuse allegations at the Extendicare Oakview Place personal care home in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
"We are deeply disturbed and disappointed by these serious allegations and the process the facility initially took to investigate the concerns," Trinidad told media.
The allegations affect 15 residents of the home, the WRHA said. Trinidad said at this point, the WRHA is not able to share details of the allegations until the investigation is complete. She said the Winnipeg Police Service is currently in the early stages of a criminal investigation and the two healthcare aides in question have been placed on leave pending complete review and investigation.
The WRHA said a whistleblower first brought forward the allegations in February to local Extendicare management. However, WRHA was not informed of the allegations until about five months later when it was approached by another whistleblower in June.
When it learned of the allegations, the WRHA said it contacted the police and the Protection for Persons in Care office.
Trinidad told media the information at this time is that these allegations are isolated to the two staff members who are now on leave.
Sandra Goers, the director of operational quality for western Canada and regional director for Manitoba Extendicare, said the internal investigation that had been launched by Extendicare in February did not follow policies. She said there were 'breakdowns in process,' including only one family being notified as a result of the allegations.
"It was completely unacceptable that this did not take place, and for that, we unreservedly apologize to the residents, their families, and to the WRHA," Goers said. "I am so very sorry for the hurt that this has caused you and to our community at Oakview Place."
This is a developing story, more to come.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Mexico resort
Two Canadians have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor's office said Tuesday.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Stephen Colbert explains staff arrests at Capitol: 'This was first-degree puppetry'
Late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert says members of his staff including 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,' went to film a comedy segment tied to the January 6th hearings for two days last week in the congressional offices across from the Capitol.
Uvalde school shooting: Official says police response was 'abject failure'
The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday slammed the law enforcement response to last month's mass shooting in Uvalde as an 'abject failure' and harshly criticized the decisions of Uvalde school district police chief Pedro 'Pete' Arredondo.
Regina
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado near Rheinfeld, Sask.
Environment Canada confirmed in a news release Tuesday that a tornado touched down near the hamlet of Rheinfeld during intense thunderstorms on June 20.
-
Missing teen found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMP
A teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early Tuesday morning.
-
Weyburn, Sask. dealing with flooding following overnight rainstorm
Weyburn, Sask. is experiencing flooding after a large amount of rain overnight, according to the city’s police department.
Saskatoon
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
-
Saskatoon thunderstorm unleashes up to 75mm of rain in 1 hour
A highly localized thunderstorm was to blame for the deluge of water that put much of southern and eastern Saskatoon underwater Monday afternoon.
-
Weyburn, Sask. dealing with flooding following overnight rainstorm
Weyburn, Sask. is experiencing flooding after a large amount of rain overnight, according to the city’s police department.
Northern Ontario
-
More than a puddle: Timmins driver escapes sinkhole
It was a close call for a Timmins driver early Monday morning when what looked like a puddle turned out to be a big sinkhole.
-
Splash park to operate in Sudbury's Bell Park in July
An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.
-
Water advisory lifted on St. Marys River in the Sault following oil spill
Algoma Public Health is lifting the water advisory for all users of the St. Marys River, the health unit said Tuesday in a news release.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers sign head coach Woodcroft to three-year extension
The Edmonton Oilers have signed head coach Jay Woodcroft to a three-year contract extension, rewarding him for leading the team to the NHL Western Conference final.
-
Upgrading Rossdale: City seeks feedback on plans
The City of Edmonton released plans for the Rossdale area Tuesday and is seeking public input before finalizing designs.
-
46-year-old fatally shot near Sylvan Lake; RCMP investigating as homicide
Mounties are calling a fatal shooting in a rural area west of Red Deer a homicide.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Evacuations underway due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
Police say nearby businesses are being evacuated due to a fire at an equipment rental facility in Toronto that has resulted in the explosion of multiple propane tanks.
-
Girl, 15, charged after Toronto school closed for year due to threat
A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged after an anonymous threat prompted officials at Toronto’s Branksome Hall to end the school year early.
-
Developers could cancel about 5,000 new condo units as construction prices rise, industry observer says
Developers could cancel the construction of approximately 5,000 new condominium units in Toronto in response to rising material and labour costs, an analysis conducted by the real estate research firm Urbanation has found.
Calgary
-
Canadians to pay more for milk, dairy products as prices increase again
The price of milk in Canada is on the rise again with the second increase in a year set to take place in September.
-
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpse
Once complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
-
Alberta housing starts rebound to 2015 levels as oil prices surge
Housing starts in Alberta are at a seven-year high as surging oil prices fuel a fresh building boom in the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals could lose Montreal strongholds, other ridings to CAQ: polls
After losing all seats except those in and around the Montreal and Gatineau regions, new polling suggests the Quebec Liberal Party may lose some strongholds to the Coalition Avenir Québec in the upcoming election.
-
Frustration at the Montreal passport office as large crowd draws police presence
Montreal police were called to the downtown passport office Tuesday morning after a large crowd gathered waiting for appointments, with tensions running high.
-
Teenage girl found dead on the shore near Montreal's Mercier Bridge
The Montreal coroner's office is investigating the cause of death after a teenage girl was found dead on the shore near the Mercier Bridge.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa schools skip playing ‘O Canada’ on National Indigenous Peoples Day
Schools in Ottawa’s largest school board did not play ‘O Canada’ to start the day on Tuesday in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
-
Researchers confirm tornado in Carleton Place, Ont.
There was a tornado in Carleton Place during last Thursday's thunderstorms, researchers have confirmed.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Nova Scotia's public housing is poorly monitored, units are underutilized: AG report
Nova Scotia’s auditor general has discovered cracks in the province’s public housing foundation. There are 6,000 families on the wait list for one of Nova Scotia’s 11,200 public housing units, but a new report has found that 1,500 of those housing units are underutilized.
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
-
Three teen girls charged with assault at Kitchener high school
Three teen girls have been charged with an assault at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries letting unvaccinated workers back on the job
Unvaccinated BC Ferries workers are being allowed back on the job, raising hopes they could help alleviate the staffing issues that have forced a number of recent sailing cancellations.
-
Enzo, the snake who hitched a ride to Vancouver in a Ferrari, is back in his desert home
A rattlesnake that hitched a ride to Vancouver in a Ferrari is back home, having been returned by a Metro Vancouver vet on a Father's Day road trip in a less luxurious vehicle.
-
Free-fall lifeboat drill went wrong, safety board says of incident in Vancouver
The Transportation Safety Board has concluded its report into an accident involving a lifeboat that dropped from a ship moored in Vancouver's English Bay, injuring two crew members.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after woman found dead in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after a homicide on Monday evening.
-
Ancient fish bones on Vancouver Island may help us adapt to climate change, researchers say
The study of 5,000-year-old fish bones on the West Coast is revealing how Indigenous people adapted to warming oceans.
-
Fireworks, street market planned for Victoria Canada Day celebration
The City of Victoria has unveiled its all-day lineup for its 2022 Canada Day celebration, which includes music, dance displays, a market and evening fireworks.