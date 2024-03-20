WINNIPEG
Do you know this man? Police release images of person of interest in fatal shooting

A person of interest in a fatal shooting on Sept. 10, 2023 is shown in undated images provided by the Winnipeg Police Service. A person of interest in a fatal shooting on Sept. 10, 2023 is shown in undated images provided by the Winnipeg Police Service.
Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found outside a Winnipeg apartment building last year.

The incident dates back to Sept. 10, 2023. Officers were called to the 200 block of College Avenue for reports of a man who had been shot.

They found him outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The man was identified as Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriguez, 25.

The homicide unit is investigating. Officers released images of a man on a bicycle in connection with the investigation, and are asking the public to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

