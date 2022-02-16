Doctors Manitoba endorses nature prescriptions offering national park passes to patients

A program that allows Canadian doctors to prescribe national park passes to their patients has received the endorsement of Doctors Manitoba.

On Wednesday, Doctors Manitoba announced it is endorsing the PaRx program – Canada's first evidence-based nature prescription program.

The endorsement from Doctors Manitoba comes on the heels of a partnership with Parks Canada. Under the partnership, physicians who are a part of the PaRx program can prescribe an Adult Parks Canada Discovery Pass to national parks, historic sites, or marine conservation areas.

“As physicians, we recognize that spending time in nature can offer measurable benefits to patients’ physical and mental health,” Dr. Kristjan Thompson, President of Doctors Manitoba, said in a news release.

“The PaRx initiative will allow doctors to actually prescribe nature to their patients, while also removing barriers for patients to access a national park in Manitoba. It’s truly a win-win initiative.”

Anna Reed, a social worker and the Manitoba coordinator for the PaRx program, said this is an option for doctors and physicians that can benefit a patient's mental or physical health.

"A lot of folks go outside, they love being outside, love connecting with nature, but not everyone. Maybe it's something that they just don't do on a regular basis," Reed told CTV News.

"It's a great way for a physician or a licensed health care provider who's part of our program to have a conversation with their patient about spending time outside or connecting to nature in various ways."

Reed said when patients are given an actual prescription, they're more likely to adhere to it. Though, she said it is important for people to understand that spending time outside will look different for different people. Some may go on long hikes, while others may just need time to sit on a bench outside.

More information about the PaRx program can be found online.