'Doesn't get as much attention': Walk of Hope raises money, awareness for ovarian cancer

Vollrath's team won the "team spirit" award at Sunday's event, which raised more than $65,000 for ovarian cancer research. (Source: Gary Robson, CTV News) Vollrath's team won the "team spirit" award at Sunday's event, which raised more than $65,000 for ovarian cancer research. (Source: Gary Robson, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News