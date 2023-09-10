'Doesn't get as much attention': Walk of Hope raises money, awareness for ovarian cancer

An annual fundraiser Sunday morning brought together friends, family, and those affected by ovarian cancer in Manitoba.

It was the 20th annual Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope at Kildonan Park, with more than 400 participants walking to raise money for cancer research, either individually or in teams.

Tamara Vollrath is a nine-year survivor of ovarian cancer. She's been participating in the Walk of Hope ever since she was diagnosed.

Vollrath's team won the "team spirit" award at Sunday's event. "Because we dress crazy and we try to bring as much attention as we can to the cause," she said.

As with other movement fundraisers, participants garner donations before walking a specific course through the park. Vollrath was very happy with how her team did this year.

"We actually doubled our initial goal that we set, and it was all pretty much through social media and word of mouth, talking to people and letting them know what were doing here today," she said.

Organizers say Winnipeg's Walk of Hope raised more than $65,000 Sunday.

The Walk of Hope part of a nationwide event raising money to advance research and improve access to treatment and support programs for those diagnosed with, or at risk of ovarian cancer.

Vollrath said they're also trying to raise awareness about the disease.

"It doesn’t get as much attention as some of the other causes that are out there."

The Walk of Hope is part of ovarian cancer awareness month, which runs until the end of September.