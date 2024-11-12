Domestic Violence Awareness Month: What resources, supports are available to Manitobans
Amid an alarming rise in the number of Manitobans seeking support for intimate partner violence, advocates are reminding the public there is help available.
November marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to the Manitoba Association of Women’s Shelters, our province has the second highest police reported rate of intimate partner violence in Canada.
Suzanne Robertson, director of mental health and crisis services at Klinic Community Health, said the organization has seen an increase in demand for domestic violence services since the pandemic.
“We know that there are not enough resources to begin with, and we also know that domestic violence spans across race, age, gender, sexuality, and that there’s no particular demographic or community of people who are at higher risk,” she said.
Still, she notes statistics show that when some of those identity markers compound or intersect, people like Indigenous women, women of colour and queer folks are at higher risk to be exposed or experience domestic partner violence.
Intimate partner violence can also present itself in many forms, Robertson said, such as physical, emotional, psychological, financial, or sexual abuse.
“It’s not particular to any type of relationship, so when it presents, we would encourage folks to seek out resources that are available for them.”
Klinic offers a range of services, including individual and group counseling for both survivors and those who have used abusive behaviors, specialized advocacy and medical care to help survivors navigate health-care and legal systems, 24-7 crisis support lines, and individual services, like support with protection orders and STI testing.
Robertson said their services use a survivor-led approach.
“What I mean by that is hearing and validating and believing survivors when they reach out to us and seek support, and also to offer the guidance and the direction on how we should show up to support them.”
More information can be found on Klinic’s website.
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
