WINNIPEG -- More than 550 meals were served Tuesday night to frontline health care workers at the Health Sciences Centre.

The meals were provided by Earls Kitchen & Bar and paid for donations to the HSC Foundation.

The program “Feeding the Frontlines” is run by the HSC Foundation and wants to expand the program by offering it more nights a week. In order to expand the program, the foundation is asking donors for more financial help.

“Our goal is to rally the community in support of the health care professionals serving Manitobans on the frontlines at HSC. We want to thank them, and we need to take care of them. By providing meals, our community is acting to nurture, nourish, and express gratitude,” Jonathon Lyon, President and CEO of the foundation, said in a news release.

He said Earls offered Tuesday night’s meal at their cost and ensured each meal was individually packaged for staff. Lyon added Mcaught Cadillac Buick GMC provided a van for transportation services.

“This is an important example of how individuals and businesses can show their support,” said Lyon.

The HCS Foundation COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund has also made hotel rooms at Canad Inns available for front line healthcare workers to rest or clean up in before they go home.

“Our donors have responded very favourably to everything we have been doing and we are very grateful. But given the unpredictable nature of this pandemic, we need to do even more as a community to support our frontline heroes,” said Lyon.

He added through this crisis, the best in Manitobans has come out. The crisis fund has also allowed Plastic Surgeon Doctor Christian Petropolis to design a mould for a protective mask. And it paid for communication equipment to help patients stay in-touch with loved ones.

“People have been generous, they care, and they want to do more. We are seeing the immediate impact of philanthropy, and we are seeing the compassionate spirit of Manitobans,” said Lyons.

More information about donations can be found on the HSC Foundation website.