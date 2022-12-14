Donors needed to keep blood supply at high levels during the holidays
Canadian Blood Services is asking people to roll up their sleeves during the holiday season to ensure a strong supply of blood products.
Brett Lawrence, community development manager for the Manitoba chapter of Canadian Blood Services, says the agency is looking to fill 25,000 appointments between now and the end of the year. Of those appointments, 500 are in Winnipeg.
“We're seeing a lot of cancellations go up due to sick calls,” he said. “Also, if you look outside, the weather is not the most ideal. So, some people aren't coming out to donate blood. So we’re really encouraging people to book appointments and keep them if they can. And if they need to cancel, please reschedule.”
Lawrence said the donors are needed to help ensure a supply of blood products, including platelets. The organization is also specifically looking for O-negative donations, as it can be transfused to any patient.
“A leukemia patient, for example, could use up to eight units (of blood) a week for one week of leukemia treatments,” he said. “Another situation could be a car accident, where up to 50 units could be needed.”
At Winnipeg’s blood donation clinic, several people rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to help refill the blood supply, including some for the first time.
"My girlfriend has been donating blood for many years, and we talked and she asked if I would be interested in donating blood, and I said, ‘absolutely,’” said Slavko Kovak.
“It’s a great thing. We’re helping people and saving lives.”
Kerry Barron donated for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday, after seeing a report on CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.
“I said, ‘Why can’t I do this again?’” he said. “I was a young kid the last time I did it.”
Appointments for blood donation can be booked online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals want to expand Parliament Hill after post-convoy security report
Liberal MPs on a House of Commons committee that studied parliamentary security after the 'Freedom Convoy' say Parliament Hill should expand to include nearby streets.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Canada revoking sanctions exemptions for Nord Stream turbines
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is revoking the exemptions to sanctions that allowed a Montreal company to repair turbines for a natural gas pipeline operated by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
Black federal employees say creation of mental health program plagued by racism
A group of Black federal public servants is accusing the government of racism and is threatening to pull out of the development of a mental health action plan meant for Black workers.
Winnipeg police commit to working with First Nations groups on landfill search
Police are to be part of a committee led by First Nations groups to determine the feasibility of recovering the remains of two Indigenous women believed to at a landfill outside Winnipeg.
Influencers fraud: 8 charged in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme
The U.S. government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than US$100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media.
House of Commons adjourns for the year, ending fall sitting early
The House of Commons has adjourned for the year, after MPs unanimously agreed to wrap up the fall sitting a few days early. While MPs were scheduled to stick around until Friday, after a jam-packed political fall, all sides agreed to finish off their work in the Chamber on Wednesday.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
Regina
-
$98.1M Regina police budget approved for 2023 by city council
The Regina Police Service (RPS) requested increased budgets for both 2023 and 2024 during deliberations on Wednesday – with an operating budget of more than $98 million approved in 2023.
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city manager
A judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
-
Fine structure for snow removal 'unreasonable': Landlords Association
The Saskatchewan Landlords Associations (SKLA) is calling the City of Regina’s fine structure for its snow removal bylaw “unreasonable” in certain situations.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital worker assault prompts call for parking changes
A union representing health care workers in Saskatchewan wants a designated staff parkade built at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH).
-
Saskatoon's Granite Curling Club closing forever
Saskatoon’s Granite Curling Club is closing for good.
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, guilty of fraud
Former NHLer Troy Crowder was found guilty in Sudbury court Wednesday of fraud charges involving his ex-wife.
-
Sudbury council delays decision on fire hall consolidation
At Sudbury city council Tuesday evening, the issue of amalgamating some of the city’s 24 fire and paramedic stations was deferred to mid-January.
Edmonton
-
Raine pleads guilty to pushing senior onto tracks at Edmonton LRT station
A man who shoved an elderly woman onto LRT tracks, shattering her leg in what police called an unprovoked attack, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
-
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
-
Catalytic converter thieves busted at Edmonton International Airport: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after Mounties say they were caught cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle at Edmonton's airport.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
'We love you': Memorial for Toronto subway stabbing victim grows
A memorial at a west-end Toronto subway station is serving as a stark reminder of the latest violent incident to take place on the TTC which left a woman dead last week.
-
Ontario man living the dream hosting World Cup in Qatar
Most of the action at the World Cup is on the field, but for those in the stadium seats there's another show – this one features a Canadian talent.
Calgary
-
Flames defenceman Chris Tanev on the road to recovery after taking puck to the head
Flames defenceman Chris Tanev wasn't on the ice on Wednesday for the morning skate, but that was expected. Tanev is still feeling the affects of taking a puck to the head in Monday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
-
Have you seen her? 13-year-old Calgary girl missing since November
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them locate a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of November.
-
'Everybody's struggling right now': Charities seeing fewer donations this holiday season
When times were good, the Salvation Army's Toy Angels program would pack gift bags for 6,000 children. This year, volunteers will be lucky to accommodate just 2,500 kids.
Montreal
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
Quebec man guilty of murdering young sons in October 2020, sentenced to life in jail
Michael Chicoine has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the October 2020 killings of his young sons.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'The snow is coming': Storm to bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa at the end of the workweek
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Porter Airlines adding direct flights from Ottawa to these four destinations
Porter Airlines has announced that starting on March 27, 2023, it will begin new daily non-stop flights from the Ottawa International Airport to Thunder Bay, Quebec City, Boston and Newark.
-
Months after May derecho, but still not back home: One family's story
Stephane Wolfe’s family of six is living in a temporary property after their home and barn in Clarence-Rockland was destroyed from the disastrous storm in May.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. education minister calls 11-year-old a 'prop' for speaking out about her education
The debate over language in New Brunswick led to raised voices and accusations Wednesday in the legislature.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital Wednesday after their small plane crashed near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
What happens if it’s a snow day tomorrow?
Snow days are a rite of passage for kids living in southwestern Ontario, and the two words can make or break a day’s plans after a heavy snowfall.
-
'It’s difficult to watch': Wellington County infant still in hospital with RSV
A seven-month-old from Wellington County, admitted to the ICU last month with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), is still in the hospital.
Vancouver
-
Police identify man fatally shot in Chilliwack neighbourhood Tuesday night
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack after a man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.
-
Man receives lifetime ban from teaching in B.C. after 'inappropriate sexual contact' with underage former student
A former B.C. teacher has been banned from the profession for life after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
-
Province, City of Vancouver partner to build 90 units of modular housing for Downtown Eastside residents
The province and the City of Vancouver are unveiling a plan to build 90 modular housing units to help alleviate homelessness in the Downtown Eastside.
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on cam: Raven flies in front of B.C. couple's car for 45 minutes
A Quadra Island, B.C., couple has just lived through a unique experience – a rare event they are sharing with the public through a 23-minute video.
-
Nanaimo man charged with murder in Tofino, B.C.
A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of a man in Tofino, B.C.
-
Murder of Victoria teen Reena Virk subject of new television series
One of British Columbia’s most notorious murders is the subject of an upcoming television series currently in production in the province.