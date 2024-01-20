Double stabbing in The Pas leaves residents on edge; RCMP continue to investigate

Community members in The Pas are on edge following a stabbing that left two people severely injured. Mounties are continuing with the investigation.

Andre Murphy, the Mayor of The Pas, said Manitoba RCMP have been working throughout the night following the stabbing late Friday afternoon.

"When you have these types of incidents happening within your community, obviously, it puts everybody on a bit of edge," he told CTV News on Saturday. "So our community wants to know what's happening, wants to understand what's going on."

Manitoba RCMP said two people were severely injured in a serious stabbing in the community. It happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue.

Manitoba RCMP said, as of Friday night, there were no other reports of violence, and officers were looking for one or more suspects who remained at large.

Murphy said he was told RCMP have two 'persons of interest' in custody in connection with the stabbings. However, he said he does not know what led up to the stabbings or how the two victims are doing now.

"Our community is really concerned about all those involved yesterday," he said. "Our thoughts and positive messages and energy are going out to them."

He said the community wants to get more supports put in place so something like this doesn't happen again.

"This, again, highlights the need for us to have more addiction services, more mental health support, more safety support with regards to community safety officers and stuff to sort of help us keep our communities and our citizens safe," he told CTV News.

"It goes back to having the proper support services in northern Manitoba."

Murphy said the RCMP investigation is ongoing and police are working in the community. RCMP has asked residents in the area to remain vigilant.

"Over the next little while, as this is unfolding, you know make sure you have a little bit more attention on what's happening around you," Murphy said. "If you see anything suspicious, report it to the RCMP as soon as possible and take care of each other."

Mounties are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area when the stabbings happened. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information, and is awaiting a response.