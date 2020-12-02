WINNIPEG -- A teenage girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in the RM of North-Cypress Langford.

Blue Hills RCMP responded to the pedestrian-vehicle collision on Monday just before 9:30 p.m. Police said it happened on a long driveway approach into a large farm property off Road 95 West near Highway 1.

The Mounties said a 17-year-old boy from Douglas was driving west on the private road when he struck a 15-year-old girl who was walking along the road. Police said the driver attempted to stop the vehicle but slid into her.

The girl, also from Douglas, was rushed to hospital where she later died.

RCMP said speed is a possible factor due to the collision happening on a driveway. RCMP noted alcohol and drugs were not factors in this incident.

RCMP are continuing to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.