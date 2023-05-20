Dozens displaced by apartment block blaze

Crews fought the fire from outside of the building using hand lines and the help of an aerial ladder. (Source: Gary Robson, CTV News) Crews fought the fire from outside of the building using hand lines and the help of an aerial ladder. (Source: Gary Robson, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island