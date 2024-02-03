Dozens take part in world’s longest-running racquetball tournament in Winnipeg

The world’s longest-running racquetball tournament is on in Winnipeg this weekend.

Forty athletes are expected to hit the court as part of the 48th annual Keystone Classic on Feb. 3 and 4 – including players from Brandon, Man., Neepawa, Man., and Saskatchewan.

One of those athletes is Buster MacPherson, who made his Keystone Classic debut on Saturday.

“It’s my first tournament and I’m pretty excited,” MacPherson said after his first game.

The 13-year-old started playing racquetball just a couple months ago and says he is determined to squash the competition.

“I kind of just got into it recently for a thing to do, like a hobby,” he said.

Racquetball Manitoba executive director Jennifer Saunders says the Keystone Classic sees players of all ages and skill levels.

“Our community is really a family,” she said. “And we love getting together for tournaments to support each other and to watch each other play.”

Participating athletes include Manitoba’s top-ranked racquetball player – and the fourth-best player in Canada -- Kurtis Cullen.

“I’m really glad that everybody comes out here,” Cullen said. “To be able to support local, to support our local tournaments, I make sure that I get out to this tournament.”

Playing alongside Cullen is his prodigy, Layton Gouldie.

“I’m also here with some of our juniors from Brandon and helping coach them along the way as well,” Gouldie said.

For those who may want to pick up a paddle, players say it’s never too late to get the ball rolling.

“It’s probably the easiest and the most fun…racquet sport out there,” said Cullen. “You can start at six years old and even if you’re 80 years old you can start.”

And for athletes like MacPherson, support from the community, friends and family is what keeps the ball hitting the wall.

“We’re super proud of him to try a new sport and to just be physical and athletic,” said MacPherson’s grandmother Irene McKee.