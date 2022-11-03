Driver arrested for hitting police cruiser with stolen van: Brandon police
The Brandon Police Service has arrested a 22-year-old man after a police cruiser was hit by a stolen van over the weekend.
The incident began at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, when witnesses reported an impaired driver in the area of 18th Street and Richmond Avenue in Brandon.
Police then found the van – a stolen, red Dodge Grand Caravan – stopped at a northbound red light on 18th Street and Park Street.
Police attempted a vehicle stop, with an officer getting out of the car to talk to the driver. At this point, police allege the driver of the suspect vehicle pulled around the police cruiser and struck the back fender. Police note the suspect vehicle also hit another car stopped in traffic.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan then sped north on 18th Street and was seen on Victoria Avenue. Officers said they did not chase after the van due to heavy traffic and the driving of the suspect vehicle.
There was minor damage to the police cruiser and the second car that was hit, but no one was physically hurt.
Police identified the driver of the suspect vehicle and said they’d issue a warrant for his arrest on Monday.
Then on Tuesday around 8:40 a.m., the stolen Dodge Caravan was spotted in the downtown area of Brandon.
Police said the driver was travelling in the wrong direction on both Rosser Avenue and Princess Avenue.
Shortly after, officers were in a position to use a stop stick to deflate the van’s tires when it travelled east onto Pacific Avenue. Once the van drove over the stop stick and the tires were deflating, police were able to follow it as turned on 1st Street. Police said the suspect vehicle eventually stopped near the corner of 1st Street and Maryland Avenue because one of the tires came off the rim.
Police arrested four people who were in the stolen van.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a number of charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of dangerous driving.
A 45-year-old man, who was a passenger in the van, appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with probation.
Two female passengers were arrested and later released. A 24-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman are scheduled to appear in court in December on charges of possession of property obtained by crime.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
Fall mini-budget aims to help Canada compete with U.S. clean energy investments
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons today focused heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.
EXCLUSIVE | All 'Freedom Convoy' truckers, donors could be drawn into class-action lawsuit over protest disruption
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Death of boy in lockdown fuels backlash against China's zero-COVID policy
The death of a 3-year-old boy following a suspected gas leak at a locked down residential compound in northwestern China has triggered a fresh wave of outrage at the country's stringent zero-COVID policy.
'I call him a hero': Lloydminster man kicks in door to alert family to house fire
A Lloydminster man says his neighbour is a hero after he kicked in the door to alert the family to a fire. Mike Champagne and his family were asleep early Sunday morning when a blaze broke out at the home next door.
Dry shampoo recall could lead to class-action lawsuits, lawyers say
As Health Canada reports more than 100 incidents and inquiries following the recall of 1.5 million dry shampoo products found to have the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, legal experts say it wouldn't be surprising if the Unilever brand is hit with a lawsuit.
Regina
-
Employees, residents wondering what's next after province ends relationship with Emerald Park care home
The Saskatchewan government is facing more criticism over its decision to move residents out of an Emerald Park nursing home.
-
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Fatal collision causes partial closure of Ring Road: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported a fatal traffic collision on Ring Road, which has led to a partial closure of the highway.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
-
Developer could nix downtown grocery store over spat with city
The site of a proposed downtown grocery store could remain vacant after the developer was denied a request at a city council meeting earlier this week.
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before ban
For Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed after serious crash Wednesday night
Highway 144 remains closed from Gogama to Timmins more than 12 hours after a serious crash in the Watershed area, MTO says.
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Sudbury police charge man after stabbing
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after a fight escalated to a stabbing that sent a younger man to hospital overnight, Sudbury police say.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Canada expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, but COVID-19 costs on the decline
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
-
Pristine alpine lake contaminated by dust from mountaintop coal mines, study shows
New Alberta government research has found windblown dust from mountaintop removal coal mines has polluted a pristine alpine lake to the point where its waters are as contaminated as lakes downwind from the oilsands.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
-
Toronto Pearson announces express security lines ahead of travel surge
Canada's busiest airport says it will offer passengers a way to bypass long security lineups as it looks ahead to a winter travel surge and tries to avoid a repeat of the travel chaos seen earlier this year.
-
Thick fog creates 'near zero' visibility in Toronto, delaying flights at Pearson
Thick fog is creating some hazardous driving conditions around the GTA and much of southern Ontario for the morning commute and drivers are being asked to leave themselves extra time to get around safely.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow
Calgary will have gone 258 days without seeing temperatures this cold – also, it will be snowing.
-
Alberta slightly below national average in health-care spending
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows Alberta will spend an estimated $38.7 billion on health care in 2022.
-
City hall to draft bylaw restricting how graphic anti-abortion flyers are distributed in Calgary
Councillor Jennifer Wyness filed a notice of motion in September calling on the city to introduce rules that would require graphic images to be concealed in an envelope and have a warning label.
Montreal
-
Quebec solidaire will swear mandatory oath to King -- and introduce a bill to make it optional
The party will table a new bill to make the oath optional. To introduce it, however, deputies must be present at the national assembly -- and to do that, they have to pledge allegiance to the Crown.
-
Quebec eyes new bill to make oath to King optional, but will it be enough to change the rules?
The Quebec government says it intends to soon table a bill to make swearing an oath to the King optional for MNAs in the national assembly, even though it remains unclear whether or not the province has the power to do that without amending the Canadian constitution.
-
Kahnawake's Remembrance Day ceremonies honour centuries-old warrior and military tradition
Kahnawake's ceremonies on Saturday will honour community members who have served alongside both Canadian and American soldiers, as the Legion no. 219's annual Remembrance Day/Veterans' Day festivities commence on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
-
ATV driver 'lucky to be alive' after crash with tractor-trailer in Lanark, Ont.
Police say a young ATV driver is "lucky to be alive" after a crash with a tractor-trailer southwest of Ottawa on Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
-
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Heavy fog causes significant school bus delays in Waterloo Region
Thick fog consumes Waterloo Region, resulting in 50 school bus delays Thursday morning.
-
Thick fog creates 'near zero' visibility in Toronto, delaying flights at Pearson
Thick fog is creating some hazardous driving conditions around the GTA and much of southern Ontario for the morning commute and drivers are being asked to leave themselves extra time to get around safely.
-
Collision in Guelph leads to road closures
Ontario Provincial Police tweeted Thursday morning that Whitelaw Road in Guelph is closed between Wellington Road 124 and Niska Road.
Vancouver
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Wednesday.
-
Whitecaps react to prison sentence for coach who sexually assaulted players
After former Vancouver Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda was sentenced to prison time, the team's CEO Axel Schuster issued a statement praising the four young players who told police what their coach had done to them.
-
Vancouver, Surrey open up cold-weather shelter spaces
Metro Vancouver's two largest cities have opened up extra shelter spaces as overnight temperatures are forecast to dip close to freezing in the coming days.
Vancouver Island
-
One of the youngest councillors in Canada, at 18, was just sworn in on Vancouver Island
He has spent the past few years serving customers at the Crossroads Pub and Restaurant in Sayward, B.C., but now Kohen Gilken will begin serving the public in another way.
-
Island real estate market cooling off, but prices might be plateauing
The red hot real estate market in the Capital Region has cooled off since its peak this past March. Interest rate hikes have softened demand, causing some to be more reluctant to take on a mortgage, and turning the tide from a seller's market to a buyer's.
-
Vancouver Island could see snow next week
We continue to make up for our "dry time" with another storm moving across Vancouver Island on Thursday and Friday. Storm season has arrived so let's prepare for another shot of rain and strong winds.