Driver in critical condition after crash into tree in Winnipeg
One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday morning following a crash in St. Vital.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the one-car crash took place at Delmar Street and Victoria Crescent.
Police said a man lost control of his car and hit a tree, with the car going up in flames.
The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
As of 5:30 a.m., police were still on scene.
