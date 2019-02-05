

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have a warning for drivers after Winnipeg was hit with over 12 centimetres of snow, leaving streets and vehicles buried in its path.

Police said if drivers don’t sweep the snow off their vehicles it could be dangerous – to their safety and their wallet.

“If you fail to clean your windows, front or back, or even side mirrors, there are sections of the Highway Traffic Act that apply to that, that could result in a fine,” said Insp. Gord Spado.

Police warn that driving a snow-covered car reduces visibility, and increases the risk of snow blowing off one vehicle and onto the windshield of another.

“It’s also that danger point, that you’re now shocking someone else as this thing hits your windshield and may cause an accident on someone behind you, even though your car might not be involved in it,” said Spado.

Drivers with cars covered in snow could face a fine close to $300.

Police also remind residents to wipe of their headlights and taillights as well.