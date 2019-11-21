WINNIPEG – A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot by police after an armed robbery attempt at a 7-Eleven, Winnipeg police said.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday night, they were called to a commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Ellice Avenue and Arlington Street.

Police said officers encountered an armed man, and were forced to shoot the man, striking the suspect. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police do not have an update on his condition.

Another officer was hurt during the incident. He was taken to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

Multiple police cruisers and ambulances remained on the scene Thursday night, and police tape blocked off the majority of the 7-Eleven parking lot.

A video shared on Facebook shows a number of police officers in the area as a person walks out of the 7-Eleven. The person recording the video appears to be driving by the scene, as people begin to yell.

“Don’t move, drop the knife,” someone can be heard yelling in the video, as a large number of consecutive shots ring out.

As the person recording the video keeps driving, more yelling can be heard from people to “drop the knife.”

The IIU has been advised of the incident and will be investigating.

This is a developing story. More information to come.