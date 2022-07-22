Drowning incident at outdoor pool a reminder to stay vigilant at all times, expert says

Drowning incident at outdoor pool a reminder to stay vigilant at all times, expert says

The pool at Concord Gardens on Louelda Street where there was a medical emergency involving a child. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News) The pool at Concord Gardens on Louelda Street where there was a medical emergency involving a child. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island