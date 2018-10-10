

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg company that tests truck drivers for drug and alcohol consumption is accused of falsifying results.

The owner is facing a number of charges, Winnipeg police said, including for fraud and forgery.

Precision Health Limited has described itself as an industry leader that helps certify trucking companies operating in the U.S. by implementing and maintaining a drug and alcohol testing program that complies with American transportation regulations. It has also been used by the City of Winnipeg to test transit drivers.

The Winnipeg Police Service alleges samples were not properly tested during a time span that ran between October 2017 and September 2018.

"Investigators learned that the contracted company did not properly test driver samples according to mandated procedures and test results were falsified and provided to drivers," said Const. Jay Murray, Winnipeg Police Service.

A copy of the search warrant obtained by CTV News indicated there may have been as many as 32 companies impacted and there could be in excess of 100 fraudulent reports.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba Trucking Association said it has been fielding calls from concerned drivers.

"And so they're left wondering now, ‘Hey, I wanted to operate in compliance. I tried operating in compliance. I believe technically I may be non-compliant. How do I rectify that?’," said Terry Shaw, the association’s executive director. "So the situation is unique. And it's in my experience pretty unprecedented."

Shaw said for now, U.S. regulators are not calling for companies to rush to re-test all their drivers.

Meantime, the City of Winnipeg said it used Precision Health for breath alcohol and urine drug testing when employees were suspected of being impaired.

"The City was made aware of these charges this morning therefore, we are now looking into this further with our occupational health staff," read a statement from the city.

Colleen Faye Robinson, 54, has been charged.

CTV News spoke with Robinson Wednesday, who said that on the advice of her lawyer, there is really nothing that can be said.

She also said she has been a pioneer in the field since 1995.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

With files from CTV's Jon Hendricks