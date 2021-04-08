Advertisement
Dryer malfunction causes fire in two-storey home: WFPS
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) believes a dryer malfunction caused a fire in a two-storey home on Thursday evening.
In a release, the City of Winnipeg said the WFPS was called to a home in the 300 block of Aikins Street around 5 p.m. for a report of a fire.
Fire crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home, and had the fire under control by 5:14 p.m.
The city said everyone inside the home evacuated before crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The city said a cat escaped from the home, and asks anyone in the area who finds a black cat to call the Winnipeg Humane Society.
"Preliminary observations suggest a malfunction in the operation of the dryer as the cause of this fire," the city said, pointing to some safety tips to reduce the risk of these kinds of fires.
- Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional to ensure it is in good working order.
- Do not use the dryer without a lint filter and always clean the filter after each load of laundry.
- Periodically check the venting system to ensure there is no lint buildup and it is not damaged, crushed or restricted.
- Make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running.
- Never leave a dryer running when leaving your home. (Source: City of Winnipeg)