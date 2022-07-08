Eagles add Winnipeg date to 'Hotel California' tour

Eagles add Winnipeg date to 'Hotel California' tour

Joe Walsh of The Eagles performs on the "History of the Eagles" tour at the Forum in Inglewood, California. (John Shearer/Invision/AP) Joe Walsh of The Eagles performs on the "History of the Eagles" tour at the Forum in Inglewood, California. (John Shearer/Invision/AP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island