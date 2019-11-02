WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a report of a barn fire shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When crews arrived at the barn in a field near Bison Drive and Cadboro Road – they found the barn was on fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from it.

WFPS said their crews used on-board water to attack the fire and had it under control shortly after 2:20 a.m. WFPS said the barn is expected to be a total loss, though no damage estimates are available at this time.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.