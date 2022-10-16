Early morning collision sends 81-year-old to hospital
An 81-year-old woman remains in guarded condition in hospital after a collision in St. James early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg police say they received multiple reports of a crash around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street.
Emergency crews arrived to find a 45-year-old man and 81-year-old woman in a heavily damaged vehicle. Police say the woman had to be cut out of the wreckage and suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.
The man was also taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic Division investigators say everyone in the other vehicle - described as a late model dark-coloured Dodge Caravan - fled on foot after the collision.
The Caravan is believed to have been speeding before the crash, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident, including dash camera video footage of the suspect vehicle, is asked to come forward.
