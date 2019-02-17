

CTV Winnipeg





A house fire that broke out in the north end Sunday took over two hours to extinguish.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said they were called to a two-storey, multi-family house in the 100 block of Jarvis Ave. off Main St. just after 2 a.m.

When they arrived, crews say flames and heavy smoke billowed from the windows.

First reports led responders to believe there may have been two people inside the home.

However, witnesses on scene said they saw two people evacuate, and a search confirmed no one was home, said a news release.

The fire was declared under control just before 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.