WINNIPEG -- Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at 446 Maryland Street Wednesday morning.

The call to a fire in a vacant two-and-a-half storey home was turned in just before 4 a.m.

According to a news release, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at the scene to find a well-involved fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and windows of the structure.

Crews adopted a defensive approach.

The fire was declared under control at 6:30 but the service expects to have personnel on the scene all day to put out hot spots.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Winnipeg Transit provided a bus to shelter all evacuees from the cold. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

CTV News has learned that the home was the scene of an earlier fire in the summer of 2019.

Traffic in the area will reopen once crews complete their work.

Once that happens, drivers should exercise caution in the area as the significant amount water used to fight the fire has covered the road creating icy conditions.

City of Winnipeg crews will be monitoring the area and applying sand and de-icing agents as necessary.