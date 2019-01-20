

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





A townhome fire in East Kildonan forced several people to evacuate their homes, leaving an aftermath of damage to all units.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a multi-unit townhouse complex Saturday morning when a fire broke out on a corner lot and began to spread tin other units.

Fire crews were called to the complex after receiving reports on an electrical issue in a utility area. They identified the problem at the main electrical panel and shut down power. While crews awaited for assistance from Manitoba Hydro, the fire broke out inside the corner unit.

Two suites faced heavy damage, while several other units had significant flooding and smoke damage.

“The water was filling up to four inches,” Crystal Sather, a unit tenant said.

“We thought we’d come back to a skating rink.”

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services said they’ll “work on providing resources to all displaced residents." Sather said they were put into a hotel for a three-day stay.

The City said no timeline is set on when residents can return to their suites.

Sather said she’s unsure if she can come back to her possessions affected by the fire.

“What do you do when you have smoke damage in your house or you have carbon monoxide in your food? You have to have that stuff thrown out.”

The fire is still under investigation