Easter 'egg-stravaganzas' happening across Manitoba this weekend
Communities across Manitoba are holding several events for people of all ages throughout the long weekend in the lead up to Easter.
Easter Weekend GPS Egg Hunt at Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre’s Willow Retreat
Visit the Willow Retreat at Wetland Discovery Centre from March 29 to 31 to participate in Bunny Bingo and the GPS Easter Egg Hunt.
Games of Bunny Bingo run every hour starting at 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily.
The GPS Egg Hunt runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. Registration is required for the hunt, with a maximum of two families per time slot.
The event fee is $15 per GPS for marsh members and $20 for non-members and includes one hunt and a game of Bunny Bingo. Tickets can be purchased online.
Hoppy Days at Pineridge Hollow
From March 29 to 31, families are invited to visit Hoppy Days at The Hollow. The event will feature a number of kid-friendly activities and games in the Hoppy Barn each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – including crafts, bouncy animals, rubber duck races and a mini pop-up market. Admission is $5 per child.
On Friday and Saturday, the Hollow is also offering hay rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $6 per person. There will also be sweet treats available for purchase as well as a photo op for visitors.
Bunny Bash at Glenwood Community Centre
On Friday, Glenwood Community Centre is holding a Bunny Bash at 27 Overton St. from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and include lunch, time with the Easter Bunny, a family skate and other crafts and activities.
Children five years of age and younger are free, tickets for kids ages six to 14 are $5, while adult tickets are $7.
Family Easter Egg-stravaganza at Woodhaven Community Club
Families are invited to attend an Easter egg-stravaganza at the Woodhaven Community Club Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The free event includes a massive outdoor egg hunt sprawled throughout the community club grounds for children ages 12 and under. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets or bags to collect the eggs. Four golden eggs are also up for collection that include a special prize.
Visitors will also have the chance to play games and take photos with the Easter Bunny.
Participants can submit a colouring page found on the event’s Facebook page for a chance to win a $100 Lego store gift card.
Easter Egg Hunt at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada
For those interested in an ‘egg-cellent’ adventure, visit the Great Easter Egg Hunt at the Royal Aviation Museum on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., children will have the chance to search for egg tokens on the hangar floor and collect them in their own Easter baskets brought from home or supplied by the museum. Once they’ve collected their tokens, they will be able to exchange the tokens for chocolate eggs. Different age groups will hunt for different coloured eggs.
Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance through the museum’s website. Children two years old and under are free, students and youth tickets are $10, while tickets for adults and seniors are $7.50 each.
Easter Egg Hunt at Garden City Shopping Centre
Shop and hop around Garden City Shopping Centre Saturday to find Easter eggs hidden in the common areas of the mall.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., customers can stop by centre court to pick up their clue sheets provided by volunteers from Funds for Pets. Their task is to search the shopping centre (not inside stores!) for eggs. Each egg has a number and must be jotted down on the clue sheet.
Once all the eggs are found, participants are asked to return to centre court to receive their prize and be entered into a draw to win one of three gift baskets.
The event is free for everyone.
Easter Scavenger Hunt at Cineplex Junxion Kildonan Place
Catch a movie and hunt for hidden surprises!
From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, families and people of all ages are invited to participate in an Easter scavenger hunt happening at Cineplex Junxion Kildonan Place.
Ukrainian Easter Bake Sale in Steinbach
The Ukrainian Association of Southeast Manitoba is once again partnering with Ukrainian volunteers for its annual bake sale.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, customers can visit Clearspring Mall to purchase baked goods, as well as participate in a raffle, silent auction and a 50/50 draw. All funds will support community organizations and Ukrainian newcomers.
Nicole Hacault & Associates Bunny Bonanza
Nicole Hacault and her team are hosting a Bunny Bonanza Easter Egg event at Dakota Community Club on Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m. and running until 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to families and people of all ages. Team members will be hosting Easter stations where kids can collect eggs and goodies with baskets brought from home.
Participants will also have the chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny.
Easter Egg Eggstravaganza Presented by LuxBox
On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., families are invited to visit Assiniboia Downs for a special Easter event presented by LuxBox. Festivities include an Easter scavenger hunt, prizes, a photo booth and a number of other activities.
General admission tickets for adults are $5 each, while tickets for children between the ages of two and 12 are $15 each. Those younger than two are free. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
Niagara Region 'proactively' declares state of emergency ahead of total solar eclipse
Niagara Region says it has declared a state of emergency 'out of an abundance of caution' as it prepares for an influx of visitors for next month’s total solar eclipse.
Feeling older than you are? It could be how you sleep
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
Weather alerts issued for 7 provinces, 1 territory
Warnings of up to 60 millimetres of rain and other alerts have been issued for seven Canadian provinces and one territory ahead of the Easter weekend.
Ontario homeowner on the hook for $27,000 when contractor severed power line
An Ontario man who built a garage on his property has been locked in a battle with his electricity provider for a year and half over a severed power line.
Sixth suspect charged in double homicide of Bowmanville, Ont. man, pregnant wife
A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man and his pregnant wife in Bowmanville, Ont., police confirmed Friday.
OPP seize $7.5 million worth of drugs in eastern Ontario
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says one person is facing multiple charges after a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in Head Clara Maria Township.
CRA no longer requiring 'bare trust' reporting in 2023 tax return
The Canada Revenue Agency announced Thursday it will not require 'bare trust' reporting from Canadians that it introduced for the 2024 tax season, just four days before the April 2 deadline.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
-
The eye in the sky: An inside look at Regina's police plane
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
-
Sask. education minister promises graduation ceremonies, STF confident negotiations will resume soon
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
-
Saskatoon celebrates first-ever community feast and round dance
Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.
-
Hildebrand, Raiders take game one
The Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders kicked off their opening-round playoff series in Saskatoon, where Max Hildebrand’s 41 saves and a three-goal second period was enough for the Raiders to take game one.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton firefighters to stop answering some 911 calls
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services respond to nearly 100,000 emergency calls every year, but most have nothing to do with fire. On April 1, that's going to change.
-
Is this your fuel pump? Alberta RCMP hoping to return stolen property
An RCMP detachment north of Edmonton is hoping to reunite a fuel pump with its rightful owner after it was recovered with a stolen vehicle last week.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl help Oilers rule over Kings 4-1
Connor McDavid scored a goal and added two assists as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday as the two teams jostle for home ice advantage in what has often appeared like a destined first-round clash in the NHL playoffs.
Calgary
-
Calgary police searching for man missing from Penbrooke Meadows for more than a week
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help finding a man who was last seen well over a week ago in Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Incident on Calgary's Reconciliation Bridge comes to safe resolution
Nearly 20 hours after a man climbed and remained perched on top of the Reconciliation Bridge in downtown Calgary, the situation came to a peaceful resolution.
-
Here's where Calgary ranks among Canada's trending summer travel destinations
Calgary is a top trending Canadian travel destination for those planning adventures for the summer, according to new flight data.
Toronto
-
Niagara Region 'proactively' declares state of emergency ahead of total solar eclipse
Niagara Region says it has declared a state of emergency 'out of an abundance of caution' as it prepares for an influx of visitors for next month’s total solar eclipse.
-
Sixth suspect charged in double homicide of Bowmanville, Ont. man, pregnant wife
A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man and his pregnant wife in Bowmanville, Ont., police confirmed Friday.
-
Police identify 39-year-old victim in fatal North York shooting
Police identified the 39-year-old victim in Thursday night’s fatal shooting in North York.
Ottawa
-
Single-vehicle collision leaves one man dead in Cumberland Friday morning
One man is confirmed dead after a fatal single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Friday morning in Cumberland, Ottawa Paramedics said.
-
OPP seize $7.5 million worth of drugs in eastern Ontario
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says one person is facing multiple charges after a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in Head Clara Maria Township.
-
Here’s what you can do to add value to your home
If you’re thinking about selling your home, we have some tips for you to increase its value.
Montreal
-
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
-
Carey Price's home sells on Montreal's South Shore for $1.5 million
Future Hall-of-Fame Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price's home on Montreal' South Shore has sold for $1.5 million, about $300,000 less that the original asking price.
-
Man stabbed and killed in Montreal's Lachine borough
A man, 40, was stabbed in a rooming house in the borough of Lachine late on Thursday evening. He later died and is Montreal's eighth homicide in 2024.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
Tiny treasures: N.S. couple puts tiny rental homes on the Cabot Trail
A Nova Scotia couple had the idea to put tiny rental homes on the Cabot Trail after a vacation in the area.
-
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
Vancouver
-
Easter weekend travellers facing long border waits, busy ferries
British Columbians travelling on the Easter long weekend faced long border waits and busy ferry sailings on Good Friday.
-
Canucks still waiting to clinch playoff spot after losing 3-1 to Stars
Special teams proved to be the difference in a key matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars on Thursday.
-
BC Hydro customers to start receiving rebates in April
Emails have been sent out to BC Hydro customers notifying them of an upcoming rebate.
Vancouver Island
-
Killer whale rescue team puts boats back in lagoon in effort to entice calf to ocean
A flotilla of up to 10 vessels, taking advantage of the best tidal flows in days, was on the waters of a remote lagoon off northern Vancouver Island Thursday in an effort to coax a young killer whale back to the open ocean, but 'a successful outcome is not guaranteed.'
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits new low for 2024 in latest update
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined to its lowest level of 2024 in the latest data update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Northern Ontario
-
Field, Ont., residents told to 'stay inside' as police searched for 'dangerous' suspects
A lot of concern and speculation is circulating in the small northern Ontario community of Field on Friday after a massive police search for "dangerous" suspects.
-
Ontario homeowner on the hook for $27,000 when contractor severed power line
An Ontario man who built a garage on his property has been locked in a battle with his electricity provider for a year and half over a severed power line.
-
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Barrie
-
OPP seeking public assistance related to Wasaga Beach robbery
Huronia West OPP is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Wasaga Beach robbery.
-
Barrie resident taken to hospital with serious injuries following altercation
A Barrie resident is in hospital Thursday evening with serious injuries after an altercation at an apartment complex.
-
Penetanguishene church prepares more than 200 meals for Easter
Volunteers helped prepare over 200 free meals at the All Saints Anglican Church on Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
-
'Enough is enough': Contractor calls out government for inaction of Dutchie’s non-payment
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
-
Concern for well-being of missing teen
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
London
-
SIU probe deems OPP officer’s shot fired at man in Aylmer, Ont. to be reasonable
An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined is was reasonable for a police officer to shoot her gun at a man in Aylmer, Ont.
-
OPP hoping to identify suspect in St. Patrick’s Day sex assault investigation
Provincial police officers are asking for the public’s help in a sexual assault investigation in Tillsonburg, Ont.
-
Lane restrictions begin on Wellington Road for Clark’s Bridge widening project
The City of London is letting drivers know about lane restrictions on Wellington Road for the Clark’s Bridge widening project.