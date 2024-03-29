Easter 'egg-stravaganzas' happening across Manitoba this weekend

Communities across Manitoba are holding several events for people of all ages throughout the long weekend in the lead up to Easter.

Easter Weekend GPS Egg Hunt at Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre’s Willow Retreat

Visit the Willow Retreat at Wetland Discovery Centre from March 29 to 31 to participate in Bunny Bingo and the GPS Easter Egg Hunt.

Games of Bunny Bingo run every hour starting at 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily.

The GPS Egg Hunt runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. Registration is required for the hunt, with a maximum of two families per time slot.

The event fee is $15 per GPS for marsh members and $20 for non-members and includes one hunt and a game of Bunny Bingo. Tickets can be purchased online.

Hoppy Days at Pineridge Hollow

From March 29 to 31, families are invited to visit Hoppy Days at The Hollow. The event will feature a number of kid-friendly activities and games in the Hoppy Barn each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – including crafts, bouncy animals, rubber duck races and a mini pop-up market. Admission is $5 per child.

On Friday and Saturday, the Hollow is also offering hay rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $6 per person. There will also be sweet treats available for purchase as well as a photo op for visitors.

Bunny Bash at Glenwood Community Centre

On Friday, Glenwood Community Centre is holding a Bunny Bash at 27 Overton St. from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and include lunch, time with the Easter Bunny, a family skate and other crafts and activities.

Children five years of age and younger are free, tickets for kids ages six to 14 are $5, while adult tickets are $7.

Family Easter Egg-stravaganza at Woodhaven Community Club

Families are invited to attend an Easter egg-stravaganza at the Woodhaven Community Club Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The free event includes a massive outdoor egg hunt sprawled throughout the community club grounds for children ages 12 and under. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets or bags to collect the eggs. Four golden eggs are also up for collection that include a special prize.

Visitors will also have the chance to play games and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Participants can submit a colouring page found on the event’s Facebook page for a chance to win a $100 Lego store gift card.

Easter Egg Hunt at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

For those interested in an ‘egg-cellent’ adventure, visit the Great Easter Egg Hunt at the Royal Aviation Museum on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., children will have the chance to search for egg tokens on the hangar floor and collect them in their own Easter baskets brought from home or supplied by the museum. Once they’ve collected their tokens, they will be able to exchange the tokens for chocolate eggs. Different age groups will hunt for different coloured eggs.

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance through the museum’s website. Children two years old and under are free, students and youth tickets are $10, while tickets for adults and seniors are $7.50 each.

Easter Egg Hunt at Garden City Shopping Centre

Shop and hop around Garden City Shopping Centre Saturday to find Easter eggs hidden in the common areas of the mall.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., customers can stop by centre court to pick up their clue sheets provided by volunteers from Funds for Pets. Their task is to search the shopping centre (not inside stores!) for eggs. Each egg has a number and must be jotted down on the clue sheet.

Once all the eggs are found, participants are asked to return to centre court to receive their prize and be entered into a draw to win one of three gift baskets.

The event is free for everyone.

Easter Scavenger Hunt at Cineplex Junxion Kildonan Place

Catch a movie and hunt for hidden surprises!

From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, families and people of all ages are invited to participate in an Easter scavenger hunt happening at Cineplex Junxion Kildonan Place.

Ukrainian Easter Bake Sale in Steinbach

The Ukrainian Association of Southeast Manitoba is once again partnering with Ukrainian volunteers for its annual bake sale.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, customers can visit Clearspring Mall to purchase baked goods, as well as participate in a raffle, silent auction and a 50/50 draw. All funds will support community organizations and Ukrainian newcomers.

Nicole Hacault & Associates Bunny Bonanza

Nicole Hacault and her team are hosting a Bunny Bonanza Easter Egg event at Dakota Community Club on Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m. and running until 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to families and people of all ages. Team members will be hosting Easter stations where kids can collect eggs and goodies with baskets brought from home.

Participants will also have the chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Eggstravaganza Presented by LuxBox

On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., families are invited to visit Assiniboia Downs for a special Easter event presented by LuxBox. Festivities include an Easter scavenger hunt, prizes, a photo booth and a number of other activities.

General admission tickets for adults are $5 each, while tickets for children between the ages of two and 12 are $15 each. Those younger than two are free. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.