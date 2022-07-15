Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.

Police said they were called to the area of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Images show a large police presence and yellow police tape surrounding a business in the area.

When police got to the scene, they found a man with injuries from an “edged weapon.” Officers are still looking for the suspect.

Police did not provide many details about the victim, but the Bear Clan said its volunteers helped the man after he was hurt.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details on the situation as they become available.