WINNIPEG -- A 27-year-old Edmonton Man was charged by Winnipeg Police after allegedly luring a 14-year-old Winnipeg teenager.

Briant Adison Anthony Vidrih has been charged with three counts of luring a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication. He has also been charged with one count each of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, abduction of a person under 14 years of age, and abduction of a person under 16 years of age.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Winnipeg Police received the initial report of a missing 14-year-old girl on December 2, 2019. According to a release from police, they discovered a note from the girl, saying she had run away.

Police began investigating, alleging the girl had been lured online by an Alberta man she had been speaking with since April.

On December 3, Edmonton Police located the missing teen with a man at a home in the city. The teen was safely returned to Winnipeg.

The investigation continued following the incident on December 3, with a man turning himself into police on March 27.

Vidrih remains in custody.