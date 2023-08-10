EG.5 COVID-19 variant detected in Manitoba

A COVID-19 variant that has recently emerged has been detected in Manitoba.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that the EG.5 variant has been found in a portion of the samples that were investigated last week. The samples were collected in mid-July.

“It is too soon to say if it's a dominant strain, as it was only confirmed last week. We are just beginning to see cases, but as with other subvariants this is not unexpected,” the spokesperson said. “The province is carefully monitoring and will provide an update if required.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the EG.5 variant, which mutated from Omicron, as a “variant of interest.” The variant has been reported in 48 countries, according to the WHO.

“While EG.5 has shown increased prevalence, growth advantage, and immune escape properties, there have been no reported changes in disease severity to date,” a recent report from the WHO reads.

The risk is currently described as low at the global level, but it could change, the WHO said.

According to Manitoba’s most recent respiratory surveillance report released on July 22, there have been 54 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba between July 2 and July 22. Twenty-five people were admitted to the hospital during that time period, with four ending up in intensive care. One death was also reported.

Wastewater surveillance data up to July 18 says there has been decreased COVID-19 activity in Winnipeg and Brandon compared to fall 2022.

The provincial spokesperson said they’re already planning a fall influenza and COVID-19 immunization program, with more details being shared in the coming weeks.