EG.5 COVID-19 variant detected in Manitoba
A COVID-19 variant that has recently emerged has been detected in Manitoba.
A provincial spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that the EG.5 variant has been found in a portion of the samples that were investigated last week. The samples were collected in mid-July.
“It is too soon to say if it's a dominant strain, as it was only confirmed last week. We are just beginning to see cases, but as with other subvariants this is not unexpected,” the spokesperson said. “The province is carefully monitoring and will provide an update if required.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the EG.5 variant, which mutated from Omicron, as a “variant of interest.” The variant has been reported in 48 countries, according to the WHO.
“While EG.5 has shown increased prevalence, growth advantage, and immune escape properties, there have been no reported changes in disease severity to date,” a recent report from the WHO reads.
The risk is currently described as low at the global level, but it could change, the WHO said.
According to Manitoba’s most recent respiratory surveillance report released on July 22, there have been 54 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba between July 2 and July 22. Twenty-five people were admitted to the hospital during that time period, with four ending up in intensive care. One death was also reported.
Wastewater surveillance data up to July 18 says there has been decreased COVID-19 activity in Winnipeg and Brandon compared to fall 2022.
The provincial spokesperson said they’re already planning a fall influenza and COVID-19 immunization program, with more details being shared in the coming weeks.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Hawaii leaders assess wildfire damage as Maui rescue operations continue. Follow live updates
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
'Death cap' mushrooms at centre of Australian triple homicide case also found in Canada
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
Late summer is buzzing. Here's why wasps are worse this time of year
As we head toward the end of summer, some Canadians are seeing an increase in wasps. Here's why.
DEVELOPING | Hawaii leaders assess wildfire damage as Maui rescue operations continue. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
WATCH | Bombshell Greenbelt report: One-on-one with Ontario's auditor general
Ont. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk spoke CTV News Channel in a one-on-one interview to discuss some of her key findings from the 'Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt.'
opinion | Aging U.S. politicians' precarious hold on political power reaches a tipping point: analyst
Ceding political power to younger generations is one of the most gracious acts a leader can display, writes political analyst Eric Ham in a column for CTVNews.ca. But these days, health challenges, physical and mental debilitation -- brought on by age -- are not seeing some Washington politicians hasten for the exit.
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
Regina
-
Regina Food Bank sees 42% increase in need for services over 1 year
The Regina Food Bank says it is seeing unprecedented growth in the need for its services, with a 42 per cent increase in need for services in one year.
-
'Terrible time for this to happen': Sask. newsrooms disheartened by Meta news ban
For media outlets in the province, the announcement of Meta banning news on their platforms has been disheartening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Hawaii leaders assess wildfire damage as Maui rescue operations continue. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon auditor to examine city's manager-to-staff ratio
The city's auditor will asses the ratio of full-time employees to supervisors ahead of budget deliberations this fall.
-
Saskatoon downtown group says parking fee hike 'punishes' business
The head of Saskatoon’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) is not happy with the decision by a city councillors to increase parking fees.
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
Private plane crashes in northern Ont., no injuries reported
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a plane crash at the airport in Moosonee.
-
Fiancé of Sudbury murder victim seeks help with funeral costs
The fiancé of a man shot and killed in Sudbury last weekend is seeking help with funeral and other costs.
Edmonton
-
Alberta teacher charged with more sex offences in Florida teen case
An Alberta teacher who was previously charged with child luring and child pornography charges is facing additional charges.
-
56 cats removed from central Edmonton home: city
Fifty-six cats were seized from a home in central Edmonton on Wednesday, the city says.
-
2 kidnapped from Grande Prairie hotel; pair of B.C. men charged
Two B.C. men are accused of kidnapping a Grande Prairie, Alta., resident.
Toronto
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
-
'Severe' line of thunderstorms expected to hit much of Ontario, including the GTA, today
"Severe" thunderstorms that could produce "strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain“ are imminent in southeastern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, says Canada's national weather agency.
Calgary
-
'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires
A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.
-
'Suffering of the three': Victims of Calgary explosion require more surgery
A prayer of thanks planned for 10 men injured in a massive house explosion in late March has been delayed after three survivors met setbacks in their recovery.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released draft regulations Thursday that are designed to clean Canada's electricity grid in an affordable way by 2035.
Montreal
-
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading in Quebec—here is the latest guidance
The latest variant of COVID-19 is making a growing appearance in Quebec. EG.5, also nicknamed ‘Eris,’ now represents the highest percentage of reported cases, according to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ).
-
Caught on camera: Man chucks construction cones off West Island road
An unusual case of apparent road rage in Montreal’s West Island is gaining a lot of traction online.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Possibility of severe thunderstorms in Montreal Thursday afternoon
After a brief stint of sunshine, parts of southern Quebec are under yet another severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning, including Montreal.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa, saying Ottawa could see up to 125 mm of rain. The Ottawa climate weather station recorded 48.7 mm of rain in one hour.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier mulls letting towns issue flood alerts as expert sees wider problems
Nova Scotia's premier is mulling letting small towns issue emergency alerts during flooding events, but one expert says there are wider problems behind the province's flood preparedness.
-
Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries after a Thursday crash: Halifax police
A motorcycle driver is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax, police say.
-
Two men wanted for attempted murder in Eskasoni in custody: RCMP
N.S. RCMP says the two men wanted for an attempted murder in Eskasoni have been arrested and are in custody.
Kitchener
-
Collision involving a hydro pole shuts down section of a Kitchener road
A section of Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stratford, Ont. police officer charged with assault
Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Stratford police officer in connection to the arrest of 35-year-old man in February.
-
Waterloo Region and Wellington County under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County with heavy rain, high winds and hail possible today.
Vancouver
-
Cause of July apartment fire in Mount Pleasant believed to be candles: Vancouver Fire Rescue Services
Candles are believed to have caused an apartment fire in Vancouver last month that displaced dozens of residents, according to officials.
-
Investigators look to identify man seen driving down Hwy. 1 in wrong direction, resulting in crash
A man allegedly caused a crash in North Vancouver Wednesday morning by driving his vehicle down a highway in the wrong direction.
-
In-N-Out pop-up coming to Metro Vancouver for 1 day next month
A beloved U.S. burger chain will be available in Metro Vancouver for one day only next month, organizers of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In confirmed Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Witnesses sought after man arrested for impersonating police officer in Comox Valley
Mounties in the Comox Valley are seeking witnesses after a 40-year-old man was arrested for impersonating a police officer. The man was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges after he allegedly followed another man from Courtenay to his home in Cumberland.
-
Vancouver Island boxer's luggage lost for three weeks after flight
A North Saanich boxer is finally getting answers from a Canadian airline after trying to reclaim her lost luggage and voicing concerns about poor customer service in the process.
-
WestJet flight cancelled after colliding with military aircraft at Comox airport
A WestJet flight getting ready to take off from the Comox Valley Airport collided with a parked military aircraft from 19 Wing Comox, tearing off a piece of its wing on Wednesday.