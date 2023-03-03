Eight arrested for selling fake artwork attributed to Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau
A group of men in Thunder Bay, Ontario are in police custody, charged with creating and selling thousands of dollars worth of fake pieces of art by Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau.
Ranging in age from 47 to 81-years-old, the men were arrested on March 1, and face a total of 40 charges related to forgery and defrauding the public, according to a release from the Ontario Provincial Police.
Among those arrested is Benjamin Paul Morrisseau, the late artist’s nephew, police confirmed to CTV News.
Of the over 1,000 fraudulent paintings and artworks seized by officers, police say some of the paintings were sold to unsuspecting members of the public for tens of thousands of dollars.
"Norval Morrisseau was a prominent artist of the Thunder Bay region and to profit off of his name is not only unethical, but also illegal," said Thunder Bay Police Chief Dan Taddeo, in a prepared statement.
Morrisseau - from Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek First Nation and also known as Copper Thunderbird - was a famous Canadian artist who gained international success and recognition, known for his "Woodland Style" of art.
Police say, before Morrisseau's death in 2007, there were already allegations of people creating and selling art under his name.
In 2020, the Ontario Provincial Police and Thunder Bay Police Service launched a two-and-a-half-year investigation into the alleged production and sale of fake artwork attributed to Morrisseau, culminating in the eight arrests.
"It was important for the OPP and the Thunder Bay Police Service to identify and hold accountable those who allegedly profited illegally by forging Norval Morrisseau's artwork,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique in a statement.
Morrisseau's estate is asking people who are concerned about the authenticity of their Morrisseau painting to contact them directly through their website. There, art owners have the ability upload photos of their paintings and the estate can begin verifying the pieces.
CTV News will update this story.
-with files from CTV's Taylor Brock
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
Joly and Chinese counterpart confront each other over interference claims
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and her Chinese counterpart had a testy exchange over allegations that Beijing's envoys may be interfering in Canadian matters.
Lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest was cancerous: doctor
A skin lesion removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma -- a common form of skin cancer -- his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son
One of the last pieces of a legal dynasty that doled out justice in rural South Carolina for decades crumbled Friday as lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his wife and son at their sprawling estate.
'They're going to exploit it': U.S. border chief on increased illegal crossings at U.S.-Canada border
Increased illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. have not reached a crisis yet, but collaboration between the two countries' border patrols can always be improved, according to the Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Raul Ortiz, who spoke with CTV National News' Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan.
Trudeau 'surprised' that B.C. firm talking about selling cocaine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "as surprised as" British Columbia Premier David Eby after a firm received Health Canada licence amendments to produce and sell cocaine.
Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive on CTVNews.ca to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, and fruits and vegetables.
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
-
35 animals seized from Sask. property by Animal Protection Services
Thirty-five cats were seized from a property near Odessa, Sask. on Thursday by Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS).
-
Unclaimed $250,000 Regina lotto ticket set to expire
An unclaimed winning lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Regina is set to expire in just over a week.
Saskatoon
-
Family's lawsuit seeks more than $1M in Saskatoon nightclub death
The family of a woman who died following an altercation in a Saskatoon nightclub has launched a lawsuit against the woman accused in her death, as well as the owners of the bar where she died and a person who allegedly filmed her final moments and later shared the video online.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating suspected homicide in Battleford
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after the body of a 32-year-old man was found inside a home that was destroyed by a fire in Battleford.
-
Sask. man says he was forced into remote church-run 'detention centre' as a teen
Mark Drapak vividly remembers the terror of being taken away from his family as a child to work at a remote bible training centre.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Day 3 of search for missing plane in northern Ontario
Massive resources have been deployed in northern Ontario as the search continues for a commercial plane and its two occupants that went missing in a remote area earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Correctional officer charged after sexual assault at Edmonton Institution for Women
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at the Edmonton Institution for Women last January.
-
'I tried to make the team different': Oilers GM discusses Barrie for Ekholm, Bjugstad trades
The Edmonton Oilers didn't make any roster moves on NHL's deadline day after three trades earlier this week.
-
Officer shoots armed man at funicular: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto braces for up to 30 cm of snow in what could be biggest storm of the season
A winter storm anticipated to bring Toronto's biggest snowfall of the season is threatening to dump up to 30 cm of snow Friday evening. Follow along for live updates.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Nearly 25 per cent of Toronto Pearson flights cancelled ahead of winter storm
Nearly a quarter of all flights at Pearson Airport Friday have been cancelled as Toronto braces for what could be the biggest snowstorm of the season.
Calgary
-
Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
-
Man charged in hate-motivated crime at Seton Library
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a hate-motivated crime that occurred during an event at a southeast library last month.
-
Owners of popular Chinook Honey Company set to retire after nearly two decades
Cherie and Art Andrews will soon start their second retirement after almost 20 years selling honey and bee products from their property southwest of Okotoks, Alta.
Montreal
-
Major union joins community effort to save Lachine Hospital services
A major Quebec union is joining the community effort to save ER and ambulance services at the Lachine Hospital. A doctor at the hospital says the cuts to services are similar to those felt at other community hospitals across Quebec.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Video shows man seemingly unaffected by taser in Laval Metro station
A video of a police intervention in the Montreal Metro has gone viral online, capturing what appears to be failed attempts to Taser a man on the platform Wednesday afternoon. “Get on the ground!” the officer is heard yelling at a man, dressed in large boots and a baggy blue coat. “You’re going to get Tasered!” The man stayed standing, speaking in another language.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "significant snowfall" beginning late Friday night.
-
Average Ottawa home price drops $130,000 in one year
New statistics from the Ottawa Real Estate Board shows the average sale price for a new home in Ottawa in February was $708,968, down 15 per cent from 2022
-
OC Transpo courts hybrid workers to ride public transit
OC Transpo is ramping up efforts to encourage federal workers to use public transit when going into the office two or three days a week. A new campaign has been launched to educate riders on public transit, saying "To your office and back, any day of the week".
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Doctors at Halifax family practice challenge province’s response to office closure
A Halifax family practice is closing, but the doctors affiliated with the practice and the province have two different stories about what led to the closure.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm warning upgraded for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents should be prepared to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds starting Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Home sales in Waterloo region down by almost 50 per cent compared to this time last year: WRAR
Home sales in Waterloo region have slowed to nearly half of where they were a year ago.
Vancouver
-
1 person killed in single-vehicle collision on Delta highway
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Delta early Friday morning.
-
3 people stabbed after heated 'argument' on Vancouver's Granville Strip
Three people were hospitalized with stab wounds after an argument erupted into violence on Vancouver's Granville Strip on Thursday night, according to police.
-
Suspect sought after fleeing police, striking cruiser in Kamloops: RCMP
Mounties are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled from authorities and struck a police cruiser in Kamloops earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Rollover crash closes southbound lanes of Nanaimo Parkway
Emergency responders closed the southbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Friday.
-
B.C. judge awards patient $180K after 'traumatic' eye surgery
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded more than $180,000 to a man who suffered extreme pain, vision loss and facial disfigurement following a "traumatic" eye surgery.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. halts old-growth logging in endangered owl territory for another 2 years
The British Columbia government says it's extending an old-growth logging ban for part of the Fraser Canyon for another two years to help with the recovery of the endangered spotted owl.