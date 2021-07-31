WINNIPEG -- A three-storey apartment fire in Winnipeg’s West Alexander area left multiple residents without a place to sleep.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), crews were called to the apartment building on William Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

WFPS said smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building when crews arrived.

Firefighters launched an offensive attack and declared the fire under control at 2:48 a.m.

All of the building’s residents evacuated safely and were not injured. One firefighter was assessed by paramedics on scene but did not need to go to the hospital.

The City’s Emergency Social Services team was sent to the fire to assist eight residents in finding alternative accommodations until their suites are safe for re-entry. Other occupants were able to return to their suites once crews departed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.