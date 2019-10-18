UPDATE: RCMP said Raymond McLeson has been found safe.

They thank the public for their help.

EARLIER: RCMP are looking for a 77-year-old man who’s been missing since Sunday, Oct.13.

Raymond McLeson’s family says it’s out of character for him to not be in contact with them for this long.

He was last seen in Portage la Prairie, Man., and is described as five foot eight, with green eyes. Mounties say he may be driving a grey 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck with licence plate number GEL 816.

Police and McLeson’s family are worried for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers.