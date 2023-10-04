Winnipeg

    • Election Day sees record-breaking rainfall in Winnipeg

    rain

    Tuesday marked not only a historic moment in terms of the Manitoba provincial election, but it was also a record-breaking day when it came to the weather.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), 36.2 millimetres (mm) of rain fell in parts of Winnipeg on Tuesday, which is a record amount of rain for Oct. 3 in Winnipeg. The previous rainfall record for Oct. 3 was 29.2 mm in 1911.

    The weather agency notes that the normal amount of rainfall in Winnipeg for the entire month of October is 37.5 mm – just 1.3 mm more than what fell in just a few hours on Tuesday.

    ECCC adds that Winnipeg experienced some flooded streets, while pea-sized hail was reported north of Selkirk.

    The rainiest October day on record in Winnipeg was Oct. 10, 1949, when the city was hit with 74.4 mm.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News