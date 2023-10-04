Election Day sees record-breaking rainfall in Winnipeg

Tuesday marked not only a historic moment in terms of the Manitoba provincial election, but it was also a record-breaking day when it came to the weather.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), 36.2 millimetres (mm) of rain fell in parts of Winnipeg on Tuesday, which is a record amount of rain for Oct. 3 in Winnipeg. The previous rainfall record for Oct. 3 was 29.2 mm in 1911.

The weather agency notes that the normal amount of rainfall in Winnipeg for the entire month of October is 37.5 mm – just 1.3 mm more than what fell in just a few hours on Tuesday.

ECCC adds that Winnipeg experienced some flooded streets, while pea-sized hail was reported north of Selkirk.

The rainiest October day on record in Winnipeg was Oct. 10, 1949, when the city was hit with 74.4 mm.