Election results from Winnipeg and Brandon
Who will take the top jobs in Winnipeg and Brandon?
CTV News will update the list of mayoral and councillor candidates as results roll in throughout election night.
You can watch the full CTV News live election coverage online starting at 8 p.m.
- MANITOBA CIVIC ELECTIONS 2022: See the latest updates and in-depth coverage
(Note: An asterisk indicates an incumbent candidate.)
Winnipeg
Mayor
- Robert-Falcon Ouellette
- Rana Bokhari
- Jenny Motkaluk
- Don Woodstock
- Glen Murray
- Scott Gillingham
- Kevin Klein
- Idris Adelakun
- Rick Shone
- Shaun Loney
- Chris Clacio
Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood
- Hal Anderson
- Evan Duncan
- Steven Minion
- Brad Gross
- Gordon Penner
Daniel McIntyre
- Cindy Gilroy*
- Sal Infantino
- Omar Kinnarath
Elmwood-East Kildonan
- Jason Schreyer*
- Ryan Kochie
Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry
- Michael Thompson
- Sherri Rollins*
Mynarski
- Ed Radchenka
- Ross Eadie*
- Steve Snyder
- Natalie Smith
- Aaron McDowell
North Kildonan
- Jeff Browaty*
- Andrew Podolecki
Old Kildonan
- Devi Sharma* (ACCLAIMED)
Point Douglas
- Joe Pereira
- Vivian Santos*
- Moe Eltassi
River Heights-Fort Garry
- John Orlikow*
- Brant Field
- Gary Lenko
St. Boniface
- Matt Allard*
- Marcel Boille
- Nicholas Douklias
St. James
- Daevid Ramey
- Kelly Ryback
- Eddie Ayoub
- Tim Diack
- Shawn Dobson
St. Norbert-Seine River
- Markus Chambers* (ACCLAIMED)
St. Vital
- Brian Mayes*
- Baljeet Sharma
- Derrick Dujlovic
Transcona
- Wally Welechenko
- Shawn Nason*
- Steve Lipischak
- Russ Wyatt
Waverley West
- Pascal Scott
- Janice Lukes*
Brandon
Mayor
- Jeff Fawcett
- Elliott Oleson
Ward 1
- Richard Bruce
- Jo-Ann Pasklivich
- Jeff Plas
- Kevin Chambers
- Heather Karrouze
Ward 2
- Dale Bates
- Phillip Emmerson
- Kris Desjarlais*
Ward 3
- Quentin Derhak
- Barry Cullen*
Ward 4
- Shaun Cameron* (ACCLAIMED)
Ward 5
- Sunday Frangi*
- Greg Hildebrand
Ward 6
- Bruce Luebke* (ACCLAIMED)
Ward 7
- Shawn Berry* (ACCLAIMED)
Ward 8
- Michael McCormick
- Jason Splett
Ward 9
- Glen Parker* (ACCLAIMED)
Ward 10
- Tyson Tame
- Franco Chartier
- Olivia Boyce
- Ben Welsh
