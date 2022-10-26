Election results from Winnipeg and Brandon

Who will take the top jobs in Winnipeg and Brandon?

CTV News will update the list of mayoral and councillor candidates as results roll in throughout election night.

You can watch the full CTV News live election coverage online starting at 8 p.m.

(Note: An asterisk indicates an incumbent candidate.)

Winnipeg

Mayor

Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Rana Bokhari

Jenny Motkaluk

Don Woodstock

Glen Murray

Scott Gillingham

Kevin Klein

Idris Adelakun

Rick Shone

Shaun Loney

Chris Clacio

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood

Hal Anderson

Evan Duncan

Steven Minion

Brad Gross

Gordon Penner

Daniel McIntyre

Cindy Gilroy*

Sal Infantino

Omar Kinnarath

Elmwood-East Kildonan

Jason Schreyer*

Ryan Kochie

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry

Michael Thompson

Sherri Rollins*

Mynarski

Ed Radchenka

Ross Eadie*

Steve Snyder

Natalie Smith

Aaron McDowell

North Kildonan

Jeff Browaty*

Andrew Podolecki

Old Kildonan

Devi Sharma* (ACCLAIMED)

Point Douglas

Joe Pereira

Vivian Santos*

Moe Eltassi

River Heights-Fort Garry

John Orlikow*

Brant Field

Gary Lenko

St. Boniface

Matt Allard*

Marcel Boille

Nicholas Douklias

St. James

Daevid Ramey

Kelly Ryback

Eddie Ayoub

Tim Diack

Shawn Dobson

St. Norbert-Seine River

Markus Chambers* (ACCLAIMED)

St. Vital

Brian Mayes*

Baljeet Sharma

Derrick Dujlovic

Transcona

Wally Welechenko

Shawn Nason*

Steve Lipischak

Russ Wyatt

Waverley West

Pascal Scott

Janice Lukes*

Brandon

Mayor

Jeff Fawcett

Elliott Oleson

Ward 1

Richard Bruce

Jo-Ann Pasklivich

Jeff Plas

Kevin Chambers

Heather Karrouze

Ward 2

Dale Bates

Phillip Emmerson

Kris Desjarlais*

Ward 3

Quentin Derhak

Barry Cullen*

Ward 4

Shaun Cameron* (ACCLAIMED)

Ward 5

Sunday Frangi*

Greg Hildebrand

Ward 6

Bruce Luebke* (ACCLAIMED)

Ward 7

Shawn Berry* (ACCLAIMED)

Ward 8

Michael McCormick

Jason Splett

Ward 9

Glen Parker* (ACCLAIMED)

Ward 10