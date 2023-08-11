Elks lose in Edmonton again as Blue Bombers rally to 38-29 victory

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) hands off to Brady Oliveira (20) against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, August 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) hands off to Brady Oliveira (20) against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, August 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island