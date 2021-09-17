Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius gets first CFL start in absence of injured Harris
It's baptism by fire for Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius on Saturday.
Cornelius makes his first CFL start at home against the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-1).
Elks veteran pivot Trevor Harris (neck) was placed on the six-game injured list Thursday.
Cornelius, who turned 26 on Thursday, called it "a good birthday present."
The six-foot-five Oklahoma State product didn't shy away from the challenge of facing the defending Grey Cup champion's ferocious defence.
Winnipeg, which has allowed a league-low 12.7 points per game, features the tenacious trio of middle linebacker Adam Bighill and ends Willie Jefferson and Jackson Jeffcoat.
"They've got some studs over there, some big-time name guys, but we're going to prepare like every other week and we're going to be ready to roll," Cornelius said.
Cornelius has been deployed in short-yardage situations for the Elks this season for two yards on three carries. His backup Saturday is Dakota Prukop.
Harris sustained a neck injury during a 32-16 loss to the Calgary Stampeders last week when he was sacked seven times.
The quarterback was cleared to practice this week, but withdrew from Wednesday's session because of increasing pain.
"Any time you're dealing with a neck or head type of situation, an abundance of caution needs to be taken for the person and that's what we're doing with Trevor," Edmonton general manager Brock Sunderland told reporters.
"That's why we've put him on the six-game. There's no timetable to these types of injuries, so we're going to make sure that he's perfectly healthy and completely safe before we think about football again."
The Elks (2-3) are winless at Commonwealth Stadium in three games there.
The club said Friday that COVID-19 rapid antigen tests will be available at the stadium at a cost of $50 per test. Results will be available within 15 minutes from a mobile testing unit
The announcement followed the team's decree earlier this week that fans over the age of 12 must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result done within the 48 hours before kickoff.
Elks head coach Jaime Elizondo was Cornelius's offensive co-ordinator with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers (1-4) in 2020. Cornelius started four of five games before the pandemic halted the league.
Elizondo said Cornelius possesses poise and a "cannon" of an arm.
"He can stick a throw into tight windows. He's accurate," Elizondo said. "I think his composure and his toughness, he's just very even-keeled."
Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea didn't expect Edmonton's offence to change much because of the switch at pivot.
"We imagine, like in any system, that the next guy up is quite prepared to run it," O'Shea said.
Winnipeg defensive back Alden Darby intended to do homework on Cornelius's playing background and tendencies.
"I'm definitely going to do my due diligence and do my research into stuff like that and try to get to know the guy, learn him, make him my best friend," Darby said.
Darby also knows Prukop well because they were teammates in Toronto for three seasons.
Winnipeg tops the CFL with 15 offensive TDs. The Bombers rank third in offensive points per game at 21.3, behind Montreal (25.3) and B.C. (23.0).
Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros has amassed 1,479 passing yards through six games, which ranks second in the CFL. He's two yards back of Harris's total over five games.
Collaros has thrown nine touchdowns against three interceptions.
Winnipeg listed two kickers on its depth chart. That sets the stage for new American Ali Mourtada to handle placekicking while Canadian Marc Liegghio sticks with punting.
Liegghio missed a combined three field-goal attempts and two converts in Winnipeg's last two games.
Edmonton is minus defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng (leg). The team has activated veteran offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers from the six-game injured list and inserted recently signed linebacker Derrick Moncrief.
Winnipeg (5-1) at Edmonton (2-3)
Saturday, Commonwealth Stadium
MOVING ON UP: Bombers RB Andrew Harris needs 47 rushing yards to move into the No. 6 spot on the CFL all-time list past former Calgary/B.C. tailback Kelvin Anderson (9,340 yards).
WILD RIDE: Elks RB James Wilder Jr. leads the CFL with 561 yards from scrimmage, including 428 yards rushing and 133 receiving.
STRONG START: If Winnipeg wins Saturday, it will be the first time the club has started a season 6-1 since 2011.
This report by The Canadian Press report was first published Sept. 17, 2021.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
With 3 days left until election, O'Toole fixates on vote-splitters and deflects questions on his fate
With three days left in the 2021 federal election campaign and polling suggesting a Liberal win maybe the most likely outcome, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was laser-focused on one message Friday: a vote for any party other than his is a vote for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?
Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
U.S. FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
Obama and Clinton back Trudeau in election; Sanders endorses Singh
Former U.S. president Barack Obama and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton have tweeted support to Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, while Sen. Bernie Sanders has done the same for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. holds Canada’s highest COVID-19 case rate by far, data shows
Saskatchewan’s far north COVID-19 case rate in the last seven days is sitting at 1,180 per 100,000 people – the highest across Canada.
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Sask. has 'highest burden' of COVID-19 in Canada, health authority says
According to data presented during a physicians' town hall, Saskatchewan has the "highest burden" of COVID-19 in Canada.
Regina
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
'Hit a critical point': SHA to temporarily slow elective procedures in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Emergency Operations Centre directed leaders and care teams to move to a second phase of surge plans that include a temporary slowdown of elective procedures province-wide.
-
Delta variant, unvaccinated cases driving COVID-19 spread in Sask.
Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – fuelled by the Delta variant and transmission among unvaccinated residents – have led to further COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in Saskatchewan.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital to shut down 75 per cent of operating rooms
Southern Alberta families with sick children worry they may not be able to get the help they need as the Alberta Children’s Hospital plans to close down 75 per cent of its operating rooms.
-
Ontario confirms the province will help Alberta with overwhelmed ICUs
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirms the province will help Alberta manage its overwhelmed intensive care units (ICUs), which have been inundated with COVID-19 patients, operating at 155 per cent over normal capacity.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Lack of worker vaccine requirement in Alberta a 'loophole,' says health law expert
That Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program could mean unvaccinated workers will serve customers who were asked to prove their full COVID-19 immunization is either a loophole or an oversight, says a University of Alberta professor.
-
Fiery crash closes highway northwest of Edmonton; status of people involved unknown
Highway 43 near Lac Ste. Anne was closed in both directions late Friday morning after a crash involving a tanker truck.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says premier has 'been around' after last public appearance three weeks ago
In the three weeks since Ontario unveiled its vaccine certificate program, Premier Doug Ford has been notably absent from the public eye, with the exception of videos posted to social media and a virtual address last week in Toronto.
-
Homeless encampment clearings cost the City of Toronto more than $1.5 million this summer
The City of Toronto spent more than $1.5 million on staffing, landscaping and fencing public parks in order to clear homeless encampments this summer.
-
Second suspect wanted in death of Western University student from Barrie, Ont.
Police in London, Ont. are expected to lay an additional charge in relation to the death of Gabriel Neil, but are still looking for the suspect.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
Nailbiters: Quebec ridings to watch in Monday's federal election
The federal election is on Monday, and while some polls suggest not much will change on Quebec's electoral map, there remain a few battlegrounds that could swing.
-
Montreal police seek public's help to solve killing of elderly man after violent home invasion
Police say the suspects broke into the 75-year-old man's apartment in LaSalle and assaulted him before fleeing the scene.
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
Temporary COVID-19 testing clinic opening at McNabb Arena this weekend as testing demand increases
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the earliest appointment available at the CHEO Community Assessment Clinic at Brewer Arena was Sunday morning.
-
ATV driver killed in crash in Finch, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 12 in Finch just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm two people died in plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Two people were killed in a plane crash Thursday near Sundridge, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Northern Ontario teacher reprimanded for allowing wild party with students in 2017
A vice-principal at Phelps Public School in Redbridge, Ont., has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).
-
Ontario Nurses' Association, Algoma Public Health working on new collective agreement
A total of 85 public health nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners at Algoma Public Health Unit began mandatory conciliation Friday with their employer as they seek to negotiate a new collective agreement.
Kitchener
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
-
Risk of COVID-19 exposure at two downtown Guelph establishments: WDG health unit
The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health unit is warning patrons of two downtown Guelph establishments to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek out testing after exposure was linked to the businesses.
-
Stratford resident concerned by 'shocking' voicemail during election campaign
A Stratford resident is raising concerns about what he calls a "shocking" voicemail he received from a local campaign team leading up to Monday's election.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Street preacher pleads guilty to assaulting man in Vancouver's West End
A street preacher accused of assaulting a radio producer in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood last year has pleaded guilty.
-
Christmas of chaos: Why B.C. business owners say you may want to start shopping now
If you haven’t started making a list and checking it twice for the holiday season, you might want to get on that sooner than expected.
-
B.C. suing parents of slain gang members to keep seized diamond ring, cash
The province is suing the family of two dead gangsters in hopes of keeping a large amount of cash and a diamond ring seized by police from a B.C. home.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek suspect after sexual assault on Lochside Trail in Saanich
Police in Saanich are investigating a sexual assault that happened on a trail in the district last week.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide latest update
Provincial health officials are slated to release an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates and other relevant information Friday.
-
Remembering the gritty history of a WWII-era air force base at Tofino, B.C.
For anyone who’s ever visited the spectacular setting of Long Beach, near Tofino, it’s hard for them to imagine at one point the area was used for a very different purpose other than relaxation.