Emails to Manitoba premier provide a snapshot of public feedback on pandemic rules

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks during question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant

Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island