Emerson, Man. border blockade comes to an end
Those blocking the Emerson border crossing will be moved out Wednesday afternoon after the RCMP said it reached a resolution with the protesters.
RCMP said on Tuesday that the blockades would be coming to end by noon Wednesday. As of 12:30 p.m., the highway to the border crossing was open in both directions.
"Throughout the past six days, our officers continued to use open communication and a measured and tempered response. This continuous dialogue between our officers and demonstrators enabled us to reach a resolution yesterday," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.
He added that officers would escort the remaining vehicles from the area and police remain at the border to make sure the highway and border stay open.
Manaigre explained why it took as long as it did to get to this point.
"Being a national issue, we had to take our time; we didn't want to rush in. It would have absolutely made no sense just going in, perhaps making arrests, issuing tickets. We probably would have had others just take their place. Communication, as you can, resulted in what we have today."
He said part of the negotiations included ensuring there would be no charges or arrests against those at the border.
"Every day we've had negotiators here from our team, basically having that dialogue open. At times there would have been discussions, at times it would have been quiet. But the idea was to keep the communication back and forth related to what we wanted, to how it was going to advance and obviously on their side what they wanted."
Manaigre said the protesters will be heading north on Highway 75 up to Highway 14 where they will then head west.
CME APPLAUDS BORDER RESOLUTION
Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) said it is applauding the end of the blockade, but is also calling all on levels of government to have solutions in place to prevent something like this in the future.
"The crossing is Manitoba's most important connection to its largest market – the United States," said Ron Koslowsky, the vice president of CME, in a news release. "While we are pleased to see a peaceful resolution, it's critical to note that the blockade affected an estimated $70 million in trade between Manitoba and the US per day."
Koslowsky said the border situation has only affected the supply chain more in Manitoba.
"Canada's trade and transportation infrastructure, which is crucial to the lives of Canadians and their livelihoods, must be protected. The right to protest is an enshrined right which we wholeheartedly support, but it's never acceptable to hold the jobs and livelihoods of Manitobans at ransom."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they won't support Emergencies Act, as MPs await motion
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says the party won't be supporting a motion giving the federal government the powers to enforce the Emergencies Act, as MPs await a motion triggering debate on the matter.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Suspected convoy heading to Windsor thwarted by police
Windsor police say a suspected convoy attempting to reoccupy the Ambassador Bridge was thwarted by police before reaching the border crossing.
Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid concerns over what’s next in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.
Interactive map shows environmental impact of Ottawa trucker protest
A tech company has created an interactive map that shows the environmental impacts of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
Watch the heated exchanges in the House that got MPs scolded by the Speaker
Members of Parliament were reprimanded for using 'inflammatory' language during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as tensions mount amid the ongoing trucker protests.
Ottawa police ramp up warnings to protesters as border blockades disperse
Ottawa police have now sent multiple warnings to protesters in the downtown core in a possible sign thatauthorities are getting ready to crack down on the 'Freedom Convoy.'
Trend shows 'material increase' in PPC support: Nanos
Nanos Research numbers show a continuing rise in support for the People's Party of Canada -- a trend that began in the summer before the 2021 federal election.
Girl believed to be taken by father who doesn't want her vaccinated still missing, mother pleads for information
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
Regina
-
Sask. premier calls byelection win a 'historic victory' as NDP loses long-held seat
Saskatchewan's premier called his party’s win in Tuesday’s Athabasca byelection a "historic win," with the NDP losing the long-held seat.
-
Police investigating death in North Central Regina
Regina police have launched a death investigation after a woman’s body was found early Wednesday morning.
-
Girl believed to be taken by father who doesn't want her vaccinated still missing, mother pleads for information
Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for information about the location of Sarah Jackson, a seven-year-old girl believed to be with her father.
Saskatoon
-
Two Saskatoon libraries temporarily limit access while moving to a 'harassment-free environment'
Two Saskatoon libraries are moving to contactless service for the rest of the month.
-
Prince Albert police make 'structure change' after toddler's homicide reported just hours after officers were at home
Prince Albert Police Service is creating a new oversight role following the death of a 13-month-old boy last week.
-
Sask. government directs child care facilities to drop mask requirements
Child care facilities are "expected" to remove their mandatory masking requirements when the current COVID-19 public health order expires at the end of the month.
Northern Ontario
-
Social media videos depicting disrespect of the Indigenous experience provokes outrage
Social media posts showing young adults dancing with an Every Child Matters flag are sparking a response from the Sagamok Anishnawbek community in northern Ontario.
-
Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury reopens following fire
Lasalle Boulevard near Paquette Street has reopened, Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday evening.
-
Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours
Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths as hospitalizations continue to trend downwards
The deaths include that of a person in their 20s,the 24th of a person under 30 since the start of the pandemic.
-
'Remember your oaths': Alberta MLA accused of encouraging police, soldiers to disobey orders
An outspoken MLA from rural Alberta was under fire Wednesday for encouraging police officers and soldiers to "remember your oaths" when receiving orders related to the Emergencies Act.
-
Edmonton's police chief defends enforcement during convoy protests
Chief Dale McFee told reporters Wednesday that despite objections on social media, officers have kept the protests and those involved safe.
Toronto
-
Queen's Park staffer out of a job after $100 donation to Ottawa blockade, others under scrutiny
The director of communications in the Ontario ministry responsible for enforcing the law is out of a job after she was tied to a $100 donation supporting the convoy blockading Ottawa streets.
-
'A bright smile': Community mourns Grade 12 student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
In the wake of tragedy, a grieving Toronto high school remembers Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student who was fatally shot earlier this week, as a lover of learning who projected positivity.
-
Remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick found in Oshawa; convicted killer led police to remains
Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa – a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.
Calgary
-
'Remember your oaths': Alberta MLA accused of encouraging police, soldiers to disobey orders
An outspoken MLA from rural Alberta was under fire Wednesday for encouraging police officers and soldiers to "remember your oaths" when receiving orders related to the Emergencies Act.
-
Child, 2 adults hit by truck rolling down hill in northeast Calgary
A toddler was among those rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a truck and flatbed trailer rolled down a hill in northeast Calgary, hitting several vehicles and three pedestrians.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths as hospitalizations continue to trend downwards
The deaths include that of a person in their 20s,the 24th of a person under 30 since the start of the pandemic.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area teen charged with second-degree murder following stabbing death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Quebec withdrawing vaccine passport for seniors' homes in March, loosening other public health measures
Quebec is removing the requirement to show a vaccine passport in seniors’ homes in March and loosening other public health restrictions in long-term care homes later this month as the COVID-19 situation improves in the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy rain, then heavy snow: Montreal braces for one-two punch
Montreal motorists and pedestrians should expect tricky travel for the end of the week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread warnings for snow, rain, and freezing rain.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police board hired new chief without competition: sources
The Ottawa police services board moved to hire former Waterloo police chief Matthew Torigian, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
'Focused on getting this job done': Ottawa police prepared to end convoy occupation
Ottawa police are giving their strongest indication yet that they're prepared to remove demonstrators with the "Freedom Convoy" protest that has become a 20-day occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Children's Aid Society urges Ottawa convoy protesters to make arrangements for kids' care
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.
Atlantic
-
'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
-
Search suspended for sunken Spanish fishing vessel off coast of Newfoundland
After a 36-hour search of the frigid North Atlantic waters, the Joint and Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Canadian Armed Forces have suspended their search for the missing crew members who were onboard the sunken Spanish fishing vessel.
-
N.B. politicians speak out against racist symbols seen during Fredericton protest
Fredericton's mayor has apologized for comments that she says minimized the harm caused by a weekend protest against vaccine mandates that included antisemitic and white supremacist symbols.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents prepping for blast of wintry weather
Residents in Waterloo Region are preparing for another blast of wintry weather to end the week.
-
Differing comfort levels ahead of Thursday's reopening
Waterloo Region residents have different comfort levels ahead of loosening pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: Hospitalizations drop; man in 40s among 2 new deaths reported Wednesday
Waterloo Region health officials reported the deaths of two more people related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. One was a man in his 40s, the other a man in his 60s.
Vancouver
-
Snowmobilers from Alberta fined for riding in protected caribou habitat in B.C.
A pair of snowmobilers from Alberta have been fined more than $1,600, combined, for riding in an area near Revelstoke, B.C., designated for the protection of mountain caribou.
-
Climate change made B.C. floods at least twice as likely, Environment Canada study suggests
Catastrophic floods that swamped much of southern British Columbia last fall were at least twice as likely because of climate change, suggests new research from Environment Canada.
-
Victim of fatal Abbotsford stabbing identified, IHIT seeks witnesses
Homicide investigators have released the identity of the man stabbed to death in an Abbotsford park earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. premier, jobs minister to announce province's economic plan
British Columbia Premier John Horgan is expected to reveal new details about the government's long-term economic plan on Thursday.
-
'His family misses him terribly': Victim in Nanaimo killing identified
A man killed at a Nanaimo coffee shop this weekend has been identified by family members.
-
Volunteers who supported seniors a lasting legacy of pandemic: B.C. seniors advocate
The advocate for seniors in British Columbia says a rise in volunteer services supporting the elderly has been one of the “brightest lights” throughout the pandemic.