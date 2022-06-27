Employee assaulted after trying to stop theft in Portage la Prairie: RCMP
Employee assaulted after trying to stop theft in Portage la Prairie: RCMP
RCMP officers in Portage la Prairie arrested two men on Saturday after a shopping cart full of merchandise was stolen from a business.
Around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of a theft at a business in the 2400 block of Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage la Prairie.
Police said they were told two men went into the store, filled a shopping cart and ran away without paying.
RCMP added that an employee then confronted the suspects in the parking lot, but he was assaulted as he tried to stop the men from loading the stolen items.
The suspects then left the scene in a pickup truck, which police said was stolen in Winnipeg.
Officers patrolled the area and found the pickup truck parked in a nearby parking lot with the stolen merchandise still inside. An image released from police shows the stolen items included power tools.
RCMP continued to look for the two suspects, and eventually spotted them running.
Police chased after the suspects and arrested them without incident.
Police seized a canister of bear mace and a small amount of a drug, believed to be cocaine, from one of the suspects.
Anthony Prince, 30, and Robert Oigg, 21, who are both from Winnipeg, have been charged with a number of offences including robbery with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Both suspects were taken into custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
G7 leaders discuss cap on price of Russian gas to squeeze war funds
Group of Seven leaders considered a possible cap on the price of Russian gas exports on Monday as a way to put the squeeze on the funding for Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
New double crater seen on the moon after mystery rocket impact
The moon has a new double crater after a rocket body collided with its surface on March 4.
Deadly and contagious rabbit virus detected in Ontario for first time
A highly contagious and deadly virus that affects rabbits and hares has been detected in Ontario for the first time.
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
Regina
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitation
A seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to an online fundraiser.
-
Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as first female leader of party
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.
-
Regina police look to increase female officers to 30 per cent by 2030
The “30 X 30 Initiative” from the Regina Police Service (RPS) seeks to increase the number of female officers in the service to 30 per cent by 2030.
Saskatoon
-
'Drugs, alcohol and paranoia': Sask. man's kidnapping, murder 'wasn't the plan,' court hears
Two men convicted in the death of Allan Garrioch apologized at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.
-
Why golfers have been teeing up at Saskatoon's Holiday Park for 60 years
Holiday Park Golf Course turned 60 years old on Monday morning, and just like the day it first opened when Mayor Sid Buckwold took the first swing, Mayor Charlie Clark was on hand to tee off with a couple of shots.
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shooting
OPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Fatal collision on Hwy. 17 at McKerrow
Manitoulin OPP continue to investigate a fatal collision Sunday involving two vehicles on Highway 17 at McKerrow, west of Sudbury.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
73 towns, villages, counties, unions call on UCP to stop provincial police effort
A public demand that Alberta stick with the RCMP has been signed by 32 towns, 22 villages, seven organizations, six counties, three summer villages, two other municipalities and The City of Wetaskiwin.
-
Sherwood Park massage therapist facing 13 additional sex charges
A Sherwood Park masseuse who was charged earlier this year after a girl reported being sexually assaulted during a massage appointment is facing additional charges after 13 more victims came forward.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ontario family travelling to Italy has Airbnb account frozen a week before trip
An Ontario family's trip to Italy almost didn't happen due to an Airbnb glitch.
-
Doug Ford holds first news conference since unveiling cabinet. Here's what he said
Ontario Premier Doug Ford held his first news conference Monday since introducing his 30-member cabinet last week.
Calgary
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Calgary Stampede selects David Spence as celebrity judge for 2022 parade
The Calgary Stampede announced on Monday that retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will be serving as the celebrity judge for the 2022 Stampede Parade.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Black blood donors needed: Hema-Quebec lacking matches for seriously ill Black patients
Black Quebecers suffering from serious disease like sickle cell anemia need more Black blood donors, whose blood is most likely to match their own. Hema-Quebec is trying to reach these 'under-represented' potential donors.
-
Federal government signs $221-million agreement with Quebec for long-term care homes
The federal government has signed an agreement with Quebec to provide $221 million in funding for long-term care homes in the province to address 'gaps in infection control' and staffing issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
-
City staff stressed ahead of LRT launch, inquiry hears, but rail director denies pressure
The city's director of rail operations pushed back against claims political pressure led to the LRT being launched before it was ready during the third week of testimony at the public inquiry into the problem-plagued system.
-
Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
N.B. RCMP search for missing 82-year-old woman, vehicle located near bridge in Bouctouche
Richibucto RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B.
Kitchener
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
-
The City of Kitchener wants your help to name this baby swan
Kitchener’s resident swans, Otis and Ophelia, have welcomed a new member to their family.
Vancouver
-
'You think I could do that to a bear?' B.C. brothers awed by pet cat after caught-on-camera face-off
The Sturrock brothers describe their cat Tigger – a two-year-old Bengal – as a "ferocious beast" who stares down and scares off even the largest neighbourhood dogs. But last week, the fearless feline took things to a whole new level.
-
Ready to retire? B.C. Premier John Horgan's comments spark speculation
There is speculation John Horgan could be preparing to announce his retirement, following comments the B.C. premier made in a recent radio interview.
-
Animal activists plead not guilty as jury trial begins on mischief, break-and-enter charges
Three people accused of mischief and break-and-enter in relation to an Abbotsford hog farm pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of their jury trial on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
'This is really strange': U.S. fighter jets soar over Vancouver Island
An unusual sight in the skies over Vancouver Island on Saturday sparked conspiracy theories online.
-
Oak Bay police impound 2 vehicles travelling over 100 km/h
Both a car and motorcycle were impounded in Oak Bay last week after police allegedly recorded them travelling more than double the posted speed limit.
-
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.