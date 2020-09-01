WINNIPEG -- Restrictions have been put in place at a Winnipeg care home, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Fred Douglas Society confirmed an employee had at the Fred Douglas Lodge, located at 1275 Burrows Avenue, had tested positive for COVID-19.

"At this time, no residents or other employees are exhibiting symptoms," Roslyn Garofalo, the CEO of the Fred Douglas Society, said in a written statement posted online.

"If symptoms present, we will test residents for COVID-19. We continue to screen employees to see if testing is required."

Garofalo said if any residents are tested at any time, their family will be contacted directly.

The care home has put a number of restrictions in place in response to the COVID-19 case.

Residents are now being restricted to their own units and are receiving care by staff dedicated to their needs. Employees at the lodge are minimizing their movements between units.

Indoor and outdoor visits have been suspended, as well as admissions to the facility, though Skype visits will continue.

The care home said meals and recreation activities are now taking place on resident units, and any resident who becomes symptomatic will be isolated from other residents.

"We continue with enhanced cleaning including high touch surfaces like common are handrails, door handles, light switches, table tops and employee conference rooms and washrooms," the statement reads. "All staff who are in contact with residents will be wearing protective equipment to further prevent any potential transmission between staff members and residents."

This is the second time an employee at the Fred Douglas Lodge has tested positive for COVID-19.

In early April, the care home had an employee tested positive, though they did not provide direct resident care.

OTHER CARE HOMES IN MANITOBA WITH CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES

Provincial health officials confirmed COVID-19 cases in four other care homes in the province, as well as a rehabilitation centre.

These include Hillcrest Place, Rideau Park, and Fairview Personal Care Home in Brandon, and the Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

Bethesda Place care home in Steinbach also declared an outbreak earlier in August.