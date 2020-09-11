WINNIPEG -- An asymptomatic employee at a Winnipeg Liquor Mart has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL).

The Crown Corporation confirmed Friday afternoon that the employee, who works at the Fort Garry Liquor Mart, located at 1235 Pembina Highway, was now in self-isolation.

The employee last worked on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 11:45 a.m. to 9:15 p.m., but was asymptomatic at the time and is currently not showing any symptoms, MBLL said in a written statement.

MBLL said the employee had been wearing a mask and was following COVID-19 protocols in place. The statement said Public Health has not told MBLL to place any other employees who had been working that day into self-isolation. The Fort Garry Liquor Mart has been given additional cleaning, MBLL said.

"Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries believes in being transparent with our employees and customers," MBLL said in its statement.

"When we are notified of cases of COVID-19 in our Liquor Marts, Casinos or Gaming Centre, we will provide updated information on our COVID-19 response page."

This comes after the Crown Corporation began requiring face masks for all customers and staff in Liquor Marts, Casinos of Winnipeg, and the Shark Club Gaming Centre.