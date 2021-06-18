WINNIPEG -- An employee at a Selkirk Avenue convenience narrowly missed being shot after two men allegedly robbed the store with a sawed-off shotgun.

Police said two men – one of whom was armed with the shotgun – went into the store in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue on the morning of June 6.

"They demanded cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets while pointing the firearm at the store employee," police said in a news release. "The armed suspect then fired a round, narrowly missing the employee, and they subsequently fled on foot."

The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit took over the investigation and identified one of the men involved in the robbery.

Police issued a warrant for the man's arrest, and on June 16, officers spotted him in the area of Flora Avenue and McKenzie Street.

The man tried to run away but was quickly arrested, police said, adding during the arrest the man allegedly assaulted two officers.

Police said the man and the two officers were taken to hospital for their injuries and were released.

Police said a search of the man uncovered seven grams of methamphetamine, four Percocet pills, $875 in cash, and drug packaging materials on him.

Cory James Spilchuk, 37, of Winnipeg is facing multiple robbery and firearms-related charges under the warrant

He is also facing two drug trafficking charges, a charge of possession of proceeds of crime, and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

He has been detained in custody.