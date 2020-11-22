WINNIPEG -- Two employees at separate Liquor Marts in Manitoba have tested positive for COVID-19.



On Sunday, it was announced an employee at Winnipeg's largest Liquor Mart had the virus.

In a news release, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries confirmed a worker at the Grant Park Liquor Mart was notified of a positive test result Sunday.



The store was closed on Sunday with a sign that said it was temporarily closed for an unscheduled cleaning.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said the employee is in self-isolation and was at work on the following days:

Wednesday, Nov. 18, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19, between 4:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

The Crown corporation said the employee developed minor symptoms during their last shift.



According to the store's website, the Grant Park Liquor Mart boasts the biggest product selection of liquor in all of Manitoba and has the only "Distinctions" Room in the province: a glass-enclosed room featuring unique wine and spirit products.

POSITIVE CASE AT STEINBACH LIQUOR MART



Shortly after notifying the public of a case in Winnipeg, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries also announced an employee at the Steinbach Liquor Mart also tested positive for the virus.



The employee did not have symptoms while at work, but they did become symptomatic shortly thereafter.



The Crown corporation said the employee is also in self-isolation, and last worked:

Tuesday, Nov, 17 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The store is undergoing an additional thorough disinfection, on top of the cleaning measures already in place.



Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said both employees followed all safety protocols like wearing masks and physical distancing.