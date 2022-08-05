Employer prosecuted over incident where worker sustained spinal fracture

The owner of a construction business has been prosecuted following a July 2018 incident where a worker sustained a spinal fracture.

According to the Manitoba government, the workplace incident took place on July 16, 2018, when a worker for Sandhill Construction was helping to install rafters on a two-storey garage in the RM of Alexander.

The province notes the employee was working on the top platform of a moveable steel scaffold on the second floor when five of the rafters, which were not secured to the top girder, started to fall.

One of the rafters then hit the scaffold, which caused the worker to fall about 10 feet onto a plywood surface. The worker suffered a spinal fracture as a result of this incident.

Workplace Safety and Health officials investigated the situation and laid charges under the act.

On July 19, 2022, Dwight Reimer, the proprietor of Sandhill Construction, pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to provide information, instruction, training and supervision to ensure the safety, health and welfare of a worker. Reimer was fined $18,500.

The Manitoba government reminds employers to make sure their workers are properly trained and supervised.