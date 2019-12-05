WINNIPEG -- End Homelessness Winnipeg will be getting $750,000 of provincial funding over the next three years to support its work.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced the provincial commitment Thursday morning, saying the organization has become a leader in the City of Winnipeg.

Stefanson said the financial support will help the province reach goals set out in the poverty reduction strategy.

“End Homelessness Winnipeg has become one of the city’s most important leaders for co-ordinating homelessness funds and initiatives in Winnipeg,” Stefanson said in a news release. “This funding will allow them to continue to lead a community of organizations and people who make a difference in the daily lives of people who have experienced homelessness.”

The province said the funding will go towards coordinating services for the homeless community, and implementing a cold-weather response strategy.

The province said over the next three years, End Homelessness Winnipeg will lead the planning and implementation of a coordinated access system to reduce homelessness.

End Homelessness Winnipeg said this funding has come at the right time.

“This commitment from the Manitoba government arrives at a vital time, supporting End Homelessness Winnipeg’s work to align resources with local priorities,” Lucille Bruce, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, said in a news release from the province.

"This alignment will enable the system transformation needed to move from managing homelessness with emergency responses to ending it through long-term, sustainable solutions.”

The province said End Homelessness Winnipeg also receives support from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, the City of Winnipeg, and the United Way of Winnipeg.