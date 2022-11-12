'Enormous for us': How the Manitoba Moose and Camp Quality Manitoba are fighting cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer is back for another year with both the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose helping raise money to support people battling cancer.

The Moose are gearing up for their Hockey Fights Cancer game on Sunday afternoon against the Calgary Wranglers.

Proceeds from the game go to Camp Quality Manitoba, which is an organization that gives kids battling cancer a chance to experience going to camp.

Ainsley Kullman, a volunteer camp director with Camp Quality, said this is the fourth time the camp has joined forces with the hockey club.

"The campaign and the relationship between the Manitoba Moose and Camp Quality Manitoba is enormous for us," said Kullman.

She said because of the partnership, the camp was able to return to in-person in August and 37 kids were able to attend, and with this year's campaign, she is hoping even more kids can go to camp next year.

Kullman said this camp allows the kids to feel like kids again.

"Camp Quality allows kids to come to camp and be themselves and also see kids that are just like them…at camp, they are the norm."

To help raise money, 16 mystery pucks were sold at the last three home games.

Fifteen of the pucks were signed by Moose alumnus Cole Perfetti.

The 16th is a ‘super puck’ which means the winner gets a signed Moose Hockey Fights Cancer jersey from the entire team.

Special game-worn jerseys will also be auctioned off with money going to the camp, as well as proceeds from the game's 50/50.

Kullman said while the Hockey Fights Cancer event provides a monetary donation for the organization, it also provides awareness to Manitobans.

"We know that there are so many more campers in Manitoba experiencing (cancer). If anybody can do anything, spread the word about Camp Quality Manitoba, give those kids who are experiencing childhood cancer an opportunity to experience camp."

More information on Camp Quality Manitoba and how to donate to the organization can be found online.

The Winnipeg Jets' Hockey Fights Cancer game will be held on Nov. 29, with proceeds benefitting the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.