Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday for parts of Southern Manitoba, warning citizens about potential air quality risks due to the high temperatures.

The statement indicates that the heat, in combination with the seasonally dry conditions, and pollution, have caused a decline in air quality for parts of Manitoba.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” said the statement issued by Environment Canada.

Environment Canada is advising residents to limit their outdoor activity, and to head inside if they begin to feel any of the symptoms of smoke inhalation.

The statement follows a series of heat warnings in the past week for southern Manitoba. Temperatures are expected to reach their highest in Winnipeg on Friday and Saturday soaring into the mid-thirties to upper thirties.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to return to normal by the end of the week.